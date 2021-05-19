expand
Ad Spot

May 20, 2021

Cole

William Isaac Cole

By Staff Reports

Published 3:55 pm Wednesday, May 19, 2021

Feb. 8, 1937 – May 16, 2021

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for William “Bill” Isaac Cole, 84, of Natchez, MS, who passed away from this earth May 16, 2021, in Jackson, MS will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 20, 2021, at the Springfield Baptist Church in Natchez, with Bro. Phillip Watts officiating. Burial will follow at Springfield Cemetery under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 20, 2021, at Springfield Baptist Church from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Please be considerate of the family; wear your mask, social distance, wash and sanitize hands and adhere to all safety precautions.

Mr. Cole was born on February 8, 1937, in Charleston, MS to Reverend Floyd Lee “F.L.” Cole and Ruth Scallions Cole. Bill was a retired plumber and a member of Springfield Baptist Church.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of forty-seven years, Margie Cole; one daughter, Robin McKinley; one son, Steven Arnold; two sisters, Bonnie Ingram and Lois Pettit; two brothers, Jamie Cole and Auston Cole.

Bill leaves to cherish his memory, a daughter, Dana Dupre’ and husband Joel; four son, Billy Cole, Bobby Cole, Benny Cole and Jay Arnold and wife Scottye; two sisters, Dorothy Reese and Glenda Cortney; seven grandchildren, Christopher McKinley and wife Hannah, Stephanie Wall and husband Renee Shane, Dustin Cole and wife Eryn; Ashley Donaldson and husband Joel, Sarah Case, Isabella Dupre and Ainsley Dupre; ten great grandchildren; and his many beloved nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Christopher McKinley, Joel Dupre, Renee Shane Wall and Joey Chapman.

Online condolences can be made at www.marshallfuneralhomems.com for the family, as well as memorial tributes.

More News

Group starts Natchez charity to host free community Thanksgiving meal

Concordia Parish Academy honors second graduating class

William H. McCoy

Lynette Noble

  • Email newsletter signup

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • newsletter signup

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

Group starts Natchez charity to host free community Thanksgiving meal

News

Concordia Parish Academy honors second graduating class

News

Ferriday man killed in plane crash Tuesday in Catahoula Parish

News

Clarence Bowlin, Dixie Youth director, dies

News

Sojourner: Justices ‘got it wrong’

News

Mississippi lawmakers: Revive initiatives, marijuana program

News

City, county officials looking to revamp recreation agreement

News

School board taps employee to be next superintendent

News

Body of unidentified man pulled from the Mississippi River at Natchez

News

Adams County Christian School celebrates graduation of 47 students

News

Photo gallery: 78 Vidalia High School students graduate

News

The Dart: Natchez firefighter is poet in spare time

Galleries

2021 Ferriday High School graduation

News

Guide to opening day of squirrel season

Business

Rolling River gets another chance as Reloaded

News

Mississippi justices toss voter-backed marijuana initiative

BREAKING NEWS

State Supreme Court tosses voter-backed medical marijuana initiative

COVID-19

COVID-19 vaccines now available to children 12 to 15 in Mississippi

News

Store owners say run on gas not necessary

COVID-19

New inmates at Adams County prison cause record COVID-19 spike

News

City looks to hire full-time parks and recreation director

News

Man shot in Vidalia trailer park dies, CPSO investigating second shooting in Wildsville

News

Natchez officials expand tax incentives for property improvements

Business

City of Natchez signs lease with Viking USA, American Cruise Lines for new docks