expand
Ad Spot

May 21, 2021

Recreation renewal: Time to play ball

By Top of the morning

Published 7:20 pm Thursday, May 20, 2021

In previous articles, I have written about the Natchez Renewal and the re-opening of our economy after a challenging year. Truly we have come through a historic time of challenge, and together, we are now able to celebrate many victories!

For proof of our progress, one only needs to consider our new jobs, stacks of business permits, burgeoning industries, and our strong tourism market. The citizens of Natchez are working hard! But eventually everyone needs to relax and have some fun. And, for all citizens of Natchez, from young to old, and even for our tourists, it is past time for us to focus on our “pass times” and usher in a time of historic recreational renewal of all of our city parks.

One thing we have learned over the past year is that it is essential for people to have something to do in open outdoor spaces. It is critical that our youth are given activities to not only help them develop healthy habits but also to find positive, enriching hobbies that will last a life time.

Recreation is not only for our youth. Adults also enjoy our park facilities. Whether it is a round of golf at Duncan Park, a game of pick-up basketball at Concord Park, or a stroll through Jack Waite Park, breaking a sweat is good for the heart and for the soul.

Also, recreational tourism is a growing market, and our city must have more to offer our guests.

One of my first acts after becoming Mayor last year was to create the Mayor’s Recreational Renewal Task Force, chaired by Alderwoman Valencia Hall.

The first task force assignment: an assessment of all six of our city’s parks including the following:  Duncan Park, North Natchez Park, Osceola Park, Jack Waite Park, Concord Park and Madison Street Children’s Playground.

Leadership Natchez Class of 2020 had also done an assessment, and they collaborated with the task force to create a presentation for the City of Natchez Recreation Committee. Their findings were less than stellar… aging playground equipment, worn-out bathroom facilities, deplorable buildings and other facilities.

To say the least, Natchez’ city parks are in extremely poor condition and have been that way for many years.

The time for renewal is now. It is time we rehabilitate these sites and also provide new recreational opportunities like pickle ball and disc golf. We are currently looking at new playground equipment for all six parks, more tennis courts, renovation of our baseball fields, new basketball goals, new bathrooms, and a host of other recreational improvements. We also have plans for renovating the Youth Center at North Natchez Park and the historic Golf Club House at Duncan Park. And to manage what will be a tremendous task, we are now advertising for a full-time, experienced and certified Director of Parks and Recreation. A staff to assist this new director will soon follow.

I have thrown out the first pitch.  Now it is time for us to play ball. Natchez Deserves More.

Dan Gibson is mayor of Natchez.

More News

Proving grammar can be funny

Recreation renewal: Time to play ball

Natchez lost legend with death of Clarence Bowlin

Crime reports: May 21, 2021

  • Email newsletter signup

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • newsletter signup

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

Complaint alleges ICE center in Adams County violating COVID rules

News

Kidney donor stops in Natchez on 1,500-mile bicycle ride for cause

News

Group starts Natchez charity to host free community Thanksgiving meal

News

Concordia Parish Academy honors second graduating class

News

Ferriday man killed in plane crash Tuesday in Catahoula Parish

News

Clarence Bowlin, Dixie Youth director, dies

News

Sojourner: Justices ‘got it wrong’

News

Mississippi lawmakers: Revive initiatives, marijuana program

News

City, county officials looking to revamp recreation agreement

News

School board taps employee to be next superintendent

News

Body of unidentified man pulled from the Mississippi River at Natchez

News

Adams County Christian School celebrates graduation of 47 students

News

Photo gallery: 78 Vidalia High School students graduate

News

The Dart: Natchez firefighter is poet in spare time

Galleries

2021 Ferriday High School graduation

News

Guide to opening day of squirrel season

Business

Rolling River gets another chance as Reloaded

News

Mississippi justices toss voter-backed marijuana initiative

BREAKING NEWS

State Supreme Court tosses voter-backed medical marijuana initiative

COVID-19

COVID-19 vaccines now available to children 12 to 15 in Mississippi

News

Store owners say run on gas not necessary

COVID-19

New inmates at Adams County prison cause record COVID-19 spike

News

City looks to hire full-time parks and recreation director

News

Man shot in Vidalia trailer park dies, CPSO investigating second shooting in Wildsville