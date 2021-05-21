expand
Ad Spot

May 21, 2021

Column: Life is a big lesson

By Hunter Cloud

Published 3:16 pm Friday, May 21, 2021

High school graduates and up-and-coming students, life has one of the steepest learning curves for driving, sewing, singing or cleaning fish.

Young minds frequently want to go do rather than sit and watch the experienced people show them how to do things.

It is easy to watch someone experienced perform a task they have done a million times and think ‘I can do it just like them.’ It can be frustrating when you hit the first hurdle and trip. I speak from experience, as do the cuts on my fingers from a fillet knife.

Here are some of my thoughts as I mongered the fish. The first one was filleted badly, and I wanted to give up.

One day you will be doing something for the first time without your dad, mom, grandparent or uncle there to show you what to do. Just breathe a deep breath and calm yourself.

Consider your approach. Maybe it is the way you are attacking a situation that is giving you issues. For me, the first mistake was because I had my fish in an uncomfortable cutting position. It is a lot like when you are playing basketball. We all have slightly different shot styles. As long as you stick to the basics, you will be okay if you do what is comfortable for you.

Consider your goals and how you measure success. In golf, you always want to play the best round possible. Setting a goal of looking like Tiger Woods on the course is too ambitious if you are starting out.

Instead, focus on improvement. Always try to be better than you are the first time you try something. My third and fourth fish fillets were a heck of a lot better than the first, not to mention my hands were injury-free for once.

Persevere, despite blood trickling down your fingers, sweat dripping off your face and frustration building. They say Rome was not built in a day, and neither are the people we consider to be great. A great golfer, fisherman, hunter, football player, runner or weightlifter had to overcome at one point in their life.

Perhaps you have to overcome the disappointment of finally cutting a perfect fillet only to botch the following one. Or if you are a golfer, hitting a perfect tee shot and then shanking your approach. Collect yourself and stay calm.

Lessons come as you walk off the course, field or away from the cutting board. I learned the hard way it is easier to scale fish before you fillet them and not afterward.

If I had not made that mistake, I would not have known for the next time I fillet fish. Always be willing to learn and be coachable, it’s how you get better.

 

Hunter Cloud is a sports reporter for The Natchez Democrat.

More News

Food plots give deer a food source in late summer

Natchez will miss Dianne’s Frame Shop

Natchez Festival of Music kicks off Sunday

State court relies on literal reading for ruling

  • Email newsletter signup

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • newsletter signup

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

Natchez native honored among Influential Women in Business

News

Mudbug Music Festival a success; all await Hank Jr.

Business

Dianne’s Frame Shop closing after 42 years in business

News

Complaint alleges ICE center in Adams County violating COVID rules

News

Kidney donor stops in Natchez on 1,500-mile bicycle ride for cause

News

Group starts Natchez charity to host free community Thanksgiving meal

News

Concordia Parish Academy honors second graduating class

News

Ferriday man killed in plane crash Tuesday in Catahoula Parish

News

Clarence Bowlin, Dixie Youth director, dies

News

Sojourner: Justices ‘got it wrong’

News

Mississippi lawmakers: Revive initiatives, marijuana program

News

City, county officials looking to revamp recreation agreement

News

School board taps employee to be next superintendent

News

Body of unidentified man pulled from the Mississippi River at Natchez

News

Adams County Christian School celebrates graduation of 47 students

News

Photo gallery: 78 Vidalia High School students graduate

News

The Dart: Natchez firefighter is poet in spare time

Galleries

2021 Ferriday High School graduation

News

Guide to opening day of squirrel season

Business

Rolling River gets another chance as Reloaded

News

Mississippi justices toss voter-backed marijuana initiative

BREAKING NEWS

State Supreme Court tosses voter-backed medical marijuana initiative

COVID-19

COVID-19 vaccines now available to children 12 to 15 in Mississippi

News

Store owners say run on gas not necessary