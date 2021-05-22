expand
May 23, 2021

Gallery: Vidalia hosts 18th annual Cruising on the River car show

By Hunter Cloud

Published 5:33 pm Saturday, May 22, 2021

Nearly 100 classic cars were parked around the amphitheater along the Vidalia Riverfront for the 18th annual Cruising on the River Car Show Saturday.

Cruising on the River was first started in 2003 by Walter Tipton. Classic Firebirds, Mustangs, Camaros, Cadillacs and F150s were on display. Vendors selling kettle corn, lemonade, funnel cakes, candles, sauces and welcome mats also set up shop at the event Saturday.

Ronnie Cox, who goes by the stage name DJ Foxx, played “Purple Rain” and “Callin’ Baton Rouge” among many other songs at the event.

