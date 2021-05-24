Sept. 9, 1955 – May 14, 2021

Memorial service for Azzalene Diane Wiley, 65, of Vidalia, will be held at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at 2 p.m. with Bro. Jeremy Howington officiating, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Diane was born on Friday, September 9, 1955, in Snyder. and passed away Friday, May 14, 2021, at her residence.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Malcolm Wiley; parents, Roy Hoover Watson and Dorothy Lanell Walker Watson; two sisters, Shirley Welch and Linda Cortez; and brother, Paul Bilbo.

Diane leaves behind her two daughters; Christy Turley and her husband Travis and Wanda Walton all of Henryville, IN; brother, Buddy Watson and his wife Leah of Monterey, LA; five grandchildren, Meagan Diane Turley Coyne and her husband Dylan, Sean David Turley, Shelby Viola Walton, Joshua Joseph Walton, and Aidan Douglas Walton; and great-granddaughter, Norma Jean Dahlia Coyne.

The family will receive friends at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, from 1 p.m. until service time at 2 p.m.

