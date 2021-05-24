expand
May 24, 2021

Officers find variety of drugs after search; woman arrested

By Jan Griffey

Published 6:47 pm Monday, May 24, 2021

NATCHEZ — A Natchez woman was charged with a variety of drug crimes after complaints of drug activity at her residence.

Anna Laura Martin

Anna Laura Martin, 40, of 2932 Miller Ave., was arrested Monday after agents from the Adams County Special Operations Group secured a search warrant and conducted a search on May 19 and found her to be in possession of drug paraphernalia associated with methamphetamine use in a camper parked in the front yard of the residence.

Agents also recovered:

• 4 grams of methamphetamine

• 37 dosage units of Ecstasy

• 21 dosage units of Clonazepam

• 4 dosage units of Suboxone

• 67 dosage units of Methadone

• 46 dosage units of Ritalin

• 2 dosage units of Oxycontin

• 1 loaded Springfield XD 45-caliber pistol, all in Martin’s bedroom.

Martin, a convicted felon, has been charged with five counts of possession of schedule II drugs with intent to traffic, one count of possession of schedule I drugs with intent to deliver, and one count of schedule IV drugs.

Martin is being held in the Adams County Jail. No information on bail was available.

