Courthouse records: May 25, 2021

Adams County

May 14-20

Civil suits:

Cory Anders v. Elizabeth B. Junkin et al.

Alvion Sampson v. Kayleigh Hammers.

Heirship of Rose Johnson Patterson et al.

Estate of Gloria A. Dukes.

Estate of Dixie Holt Lewis.

Estate of Linda Cook.

Estate of Emilio Garza.

Divorces:

Wesley Williams v. Ellen Hall Williams.

Marriage license applications:

James Arthur Stewart, 61, Natchez to Mona Noelle Speed (Kennedy), 50, Natchez.

Theodore Hill, 56, Roxie to Lizzette Covington, 40, Roxie.

Michael Shane Seale, 43, Natchez to Glenda Dawn Craft (Ainsworth), 38, Natchez.

Deed transactions:

May 12-19

Kevin Gordon Dukes to Erin E. Myers, lot 23 Somerset Forest Subdivision.

Mark DeAngelis and Beth A. DeAngelis to Cynthia Ann Bender Miller, land fronting on the southerly side of Main Street, east of Pine Street, commencing at a point on Main Street.

Casey L. Iverstine (now Morris) and Dallas Morris to Gary Casey Smith and Erin E. Smith, lot 158 Nottaway Trail Development, a portion of Beau Pré Country Club Subdivision.

Danny J. Veade and Gwen S. Veade to Herman Wade and LaTisha Demetrice Wade, lot 21 Cloverdale Subdivision.

John P. Ratcliff, John Payne Ratcliff II and Mary Lisa Ratcliff McGehee to Vernadine Bradford, lot 31 Brooklyn Subdivision.

Edna H. Davis n/k/a Edna Davis Arbuthnot and James Arbuthnot to Dedrick Scott, lot 56 Lower Woodville Estates, First Development.

Vision Development, LLP to Shounda Ferguson, lot 57 Cedar Lane Subdivision.

Delmer L. Loy and J. Renae Loy to Chelsea Hill Dobson, lot 43 The Hills Subdivision.

Douglas G. Holzhaure and Sara S. Holzhauer to Sara S. Holzhauer, lot 33 Highland Park Subdivision, Fourth Development.

Catherine A. Ellard, Michael B. Ellard, and Debbie Ellard Ball to Alice Brown Poh, land commencing at a point on the easterly right-of-way of Woodville Drive at the southwest corner of lot 3 Highland Park Subdivision, First Development.

Forrest Foster to LaToya V. Evans, lot 11 Highland Park Subdivision, First Development.

Dana Elaine Britt, formerly Dana Eliane Kimbrell, to Perry Bruce Sr. and Barbara W. Bruce, lot 3 Hanging Moss Estates.

Gary B. Stiles and Paula T. Stiles to Christopher Delaney and Brittany Ann Delaney, a 10.76 Acre portion of lot 1 of a part of Egypt Plantation.

Joseph S. Bullen and Kayla F. Bullen to Stephanie Johnson, lot 24 Westover Heights Subdivision, Second Development.

Mortgages:

May 12-19

Erin E. Myers to United Mississippi Bank, lot 23 Somerset Forest Subdivision.

Gary Casey Smith and Erin E. Smith to GMFS, LLC, lot 158 Nottaway Trail Development, a portion of Beau Pré Country Club Subdivision.

Vernadine Bradford to Angel Oak Homes Loans, LLC, lot 31 Brooklyn Subdivision.

Dedrick Scott to Flanagan State Bank, lot 56 Lower Woodville Estates, First Development.

Hannah Durkin to Fidelity Bank, lot 61 Eastbrook Subdivision, Second Development.

Andrea Carmel Ross to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, lot 142 Nottaway Trail Development, a portion of Beau Pré Country Club Subdivision.

Shounda Ferguson to Flagstar Bank, lot 57 Cedar Lane Subdivision

Chelsea Hill Dobson to Angel Oak Home Loans, LLC, lot 43 The Hills Subdivision.

Sara S. Holzhauer to Fidelity Bank, lot 33 Highland Park Subdivision, Fourth Development.

Alice Brown Poh to Hamilton Mortgage Corporation, land commencing at a point on the easterly right-of-way of Woodville Drive at the southwest corner of lot 3 Highland Park Subdivision, First Development.

LaToya V. Evans to Quicken Loans, LLC, lot 11 Highland Park Subdivision, First Development.

Perry Bruce Sr. and Barbara W. Bruce to Angel Oak Home Loans, LLC, lot 3 Hanging Moss Estates.

Herman Wade and LaTisha Demetrice Wade to United Mississippi Bank, lot 21 Cloverdale Subdivision.

Christopher Delaney and Brittany Ann Delaney to Delta Bank, Natchez Branch, a 10.76 Acre portion of lot 1 of a part of Egypt Plantation.

Stephanie Johnson to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, lot 24 Westover Heights Subdivision, Second Development.

Larry Keith Williams and Kathryn A. Williams to Loandepot.com, lot 1 of Block 2 Oak Hill Estate.

Adams County Justice Court

Thursday, May 20

Civil cases:

Calvary/Mendelson Law Firm v. James A. Coleman.

Charles Wood v. Sara Wilson.

Natchez Hospital v. Shavondra Smalley.

Merit Health v. Keithric Woods.

Natchez Hospital v. Cheryl Kimball.

Natchez Hospital v. Kristen Sewell.

Merit Health v. Bradrick Dean.

Merit Health v. John Williams.

Natchez Hospital v. Joseph Russ.

Merit Health v. William Pressgrove.

Merit Health v. Samantha Doss.

Concordia Parish

May 14-20

Civil suits:

Succession of Inez May Freeman.

Succession of Roosevelt C. Hymon.

Kenyatha K. Robinson v. Jackson David Meager.

Benjamin Williams Jr. v. Jackson David Meager.

Ivyn O. Williams (Minor) v. Jackson David Meager.

Benjamin Williams Jr. v. Lamm Brothers, LLC.

Benjamin Williams Jr. v. Louisiana Farm Bureau Casualty Insurance Company.

Amanda Coleman v. Paul H. Gray.

Amanda Coleman v. Shelter Mutual Insurance Company.

GULFCO of Louisiana, LLC D/B/A Tower Loan of Ferriday v. Jackie Brown A/K/A Jacqueline Marie Brown.

Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC v. Candice Moffett.

Elisha Kenney v. Casey Joe Hale.

State of Louisiana v. Casey Joe Hale.

Divorces:

Lana J. Hawkins v. Anthony T. Hawkins Sr.

Morgan Elizabeth Mulvihill Velez v. Justin Anthony Velez.

Lorenzo Sheppard v. Catasha Brown.

Marriage license applications:

John Alanson Fudickar, 48, New Orleans, La. to Elise Michelle Tatje, 36, New Orleans, La.

Zachary Tyler Hogue, 23, Lafayette, La. to Marjorie Elaine Bolyer, 22, Lafayette, La.

Norma Rae Hockley, 59, Monterey to Robin Delane Nelson, 52, Monterey.

Deed transactions:

Jakob Gregroy Bolyer to Harold Eugene Byrnes and Kathy Moffett Byrnes, lots 43 and 44, Unit 2 Byrnes Subdivision.

William Ryan Crum and Loren Brooke Crum to David S. Moore and Bridgette B. Moore, lot 28A Murray Addition B, Second Development.

Ruby Ball Galloway to Charlie Coleman Strawder Jr., lot 7, Block 45 of the Town of Vidalia.

William Tance Hughes, Lesley Pomeroy Hughes, Jordan Brent Farmer and Stephanie Farmer to Devin Shively and Meagan Shively, lot 2 Jere Ferrill Lots.

Dustin Kent Birely and Holly Williams Birely to Elaina Michael Hueing and David Rochelle Hueing, lot 1 of Tract A of the division of a portion of Tracts A & B Airport Estates.

Mortgages:

Stephanie Jo Deweese Lemoine to Quicken Loans, LLC, lot 9 North Taconey Subdivision.

David S. Moore and Bridgette B. Moore to Delta Bank, lot 28A Murray Addition B, Second Development.

Charlie C. Strawder Jr. to Angel Oak Home Loans, LLC, lot 7, Block 45 of the Town of Vidalia.

Hyram B. Copeland and Sandra Elizabeth Jackson Copeland to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, lot 80 Taconey Subdivision.

Devin Shively and Meagan Shively to GMFS, LLC, lot 2 of Jere Ferrill Lots.

Elaina Michael Hueing and David Rochelle Hueing to Department of Corrections Credit Union, lot 1, Tract A of the division of a portion of Tracts A & B Airport Estates.

Robert Edward Williams to Quicken Loans, LLC, lot H, Block 115 Gregory Addition.