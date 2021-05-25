Crime Reports: May 25, 2021

Natchez Police Department

Reports — Sunday

Two accidents on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Two false alarms on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Intelligence report on East Franklin Street.

Theft on Ratcliff Place.

Disturbance on Old Washington Road.

Disturbance on McNeely Road.

Burglary on Madison Street.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Theft on Brenham Avenue.

False alarm on North Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Intelligence report on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Loud noise/music on East Oak Street.

Suspicious activity on North Union Street.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Reports — Monday

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Reports — Sunday

Traffic stop at Walgreens/Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive/Buss Barn.

Traffic stop at Coca-Cola Plant/Devereux Drive.

Accident on Steam Plant Road.

Loose livestock on Bluegrass Drive.

Accident on Morgantown Road.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Monday

Travis S. Conner, 41, 234 Loomis Lane, Clayton, on charges of simple escape, resisting with force, domestic abuse and battery, disturbing the peace by public drunkenness.

Arrests — Saturday

April Evans Beetz, 41, 477 Island Road, Monterey, on charges of domestic abuse and battery.

William Beetz, 54, 477 Island Road, Monterey, on charges of domestic abuse and battery.

Evan T. Green, 33, 10 Oak Lane, Natchez, on charges of resisting with force.

Arrests — Friday

Christie G. Fisher, 31, 5997 Valerie Drive, Alexandria, on bench warrant for failure to appear.

Reports — Tuesday

Miscellaneous on Carter Street

Burglary on Townsend Lane

Reports — Monday

Disturbance on Fudikar Street

Medical call on front street

Medical call on Gardens circle

Medical call on Lynn Street

Nuisance animals on Carolina Avenue

Auto Accident on Riverside Street

Medical call on Danny Drive

Nuisance animals on Lower Levee Road

Disturbance on Doyle Road

Medical call on Doty Gardens Circle

Alarms on Weaver Street

Auto accident on Moose Lodge Road

Theft on Roundtree Road

Medical call on Belle Grove Circle

Criminal damage to property on Virginia Avenue

Harassing call on Eagle Road

Arrest on warrant on Bushley Street

Reports — Sunday

Escort call on Doty Gardens Circle

Hit deer on US 65

Unwanted person on Levens Addition Road

Unwanted person on Moose lodge road

Medical call on Carter Street

Medical call on Doty Gardens Circle

Medical call on Louisiana 15

Medical call on Airport Road

Medical call on Cowan Street

Medical call on North Grove

Alarms on Garden Drive

Disturbance on Carolina Avenue

Theft on Shady Acres Circle

Alligator in yard on Louisiana 908

Alarms on US 84

Alarms on Mimosa Drive

Harassing call on White Lane

Unwanted person on Goodin Drive

Miscellaneous on US 84

Nuisance dogs on Oak Harbor Lane

911 call on Southside Drive

Disturbance on Loomis Lane

Medical call on Louisiana 569

Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 129

Suspicious person on Louisiana 129

Reports — Saturday

Suspicious person on Louisiana 129

Suspicious person on Airport Road

Unwanted person on Airport Road

Reckless driving on Doty Road

Unwanted person on Cowan Street

Medical call on Peach Street

Disturbance on US 65

Traffic attachment on Martin Luther King Drive

Domestic violence on Vidalia Drive

Auto accident on Carter Street

Fight on Georgia Avenue

Fire on Montgomery Street

Miscellaneous call on Carter Street

Unwanted person on US 84

Traffic attachment on Louisiana 15

Miscellaneous call no address

Traffic attachment on US 84

Alarms on Shady Acres Circle

Domestic violence on Burl Roberts Road

Disturbance on Ralphs Road

Reports — Saturday

Auto accident on Westlake drive

Alarms on Vidalia Lane

Disturbance on Levens Addition Road

Medical call Ferriday Place Boulevard

Medical call on Doty Road

Cruelty to animals on McAdams Road

Medical call on Eagle Road

Burglary on Ellard Road

Theft on John R Junkin

Indecent behavior on Murray Drive

Medical call on McCall Road

Disturbance on US 84

Alarms on Ron Road

Miscellaneous on US 65

Traffic attachment on US 84

Miscellaneous on Sage Road

Miscellaneous on Fisherman Drive

Alarms on Margaret Circle

Medical call on Doty Gardens Circle

Medical call on Locust Street

Miscellaneous call on Bethel Lane

Medical call on Plum Street

Truck on fire on Louisiana 566

Traffic attachment on Louisiana 565

Traffic attachment on Frogmore

911 Smart Street

Miscellaneous call on Island road

Vidalia Police Department

Arrests — Sunday

Nicole M. Mata, 35, 582 Moose Lodge Road, Vidalia, on charges of child endangerment and a warrant for Concordia Parish Sheriffs Office.

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries

Arrests — Saturday

Walter E. Allbright III, 42, 1803 Wheeler Drive, Natchez, on charge of driving while intoxicated.