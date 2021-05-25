Crime Reports: May 25, 2021
Natchez Police Department
Reports — Sunday
Two accidents on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Two false alarms on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Intelligence report on East Franklin Street.
Theft on Ratcliff Place.
Disturbance on Old Washington Road.
Disturbance on McNeely Road.
Burglary on Madison Street.
Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.
Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.
Theft on Brenham Avenue.
False alarm on North Martin Luther King Jr. Street.
Intelligence report on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Loud noise/music on East Oak Street.
Suspicious activity on North Union Street.
Adams County Sheriff’s Office
Reports — Monday
Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Traffic stop on Liberty Road.
Reports — Sunday
Traffic stop at Walgreens/Devereux Drive.
Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive/Buss Barn.
Traffic stop at Coca-Cola Plant/Devereux Drive.
Accident on Steam Plant Road.
Loose livestock on Bluegrass Drive.
Accident on Morgantown Road.
Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office
Arrests — Monday
Travis S. Conner, 41, 234 Loomis Lane, Clayton, on charges of simple escape, resisting with force, domestic abuse and battery, disturbing the peace by public drunkenness.
Arrests — Saturday
April Evans Beetz, 41, 477 Island Road, Monterey, on charges of domestic abuse and battery.
William Beetz, 54, 477 Island Road, Monterey, on charges of domestic abuse and battery.
Evan T. Green, 33, 10 Oak Lane, Natchez, on charges of resisting with force.
Arrests — Friday
Christie G. Fisher, 31, 5997 Valerie Drive, Alexandria, on bench warrant for failure to appear.
Reports — Tuesday
Miscellaneous on Carter Street
Burglary on Townsend Lane
Reports — Monday
Disturbance on Fudikar Street
Medical call on front street
Medical call on Gardens circle
Medical call on Lynn Street
Nuisance animals on Carolina Avenue
Auto Accident on Riverside Street
Medical call on Danny Drive
Nuisance animals on Lower Levee Road
Disturbance on Doyle Road
Medical call on Doty Gardens Circle
Alarms on Weaver Street
Auto accident on Moose Lodge Road
Theft on Roundtree Road
Medical call on Belle Grove Circle
Criminal damage to property on Virginia Avenue
Harassing call on Eagle Road
Arrest on warrant on Bushley Street
Reports — Sunday
Escort call on Doty Gardens Circle
Hit deer on US 65
Unwanted person on Levens Addition Road
Unwanted person on Moose lodge road
Medical call on Carter Street
Medical call on Doty Gardens Circle
Medical call on Louisiana 15
Medical call on Airport Road
Medical call on Cowan Street
Medical call on North Grove
Alarms on Garden Drive
Disturbance on Carolina Avenue
Theft on Shady Acres Circle
Alligator in yard on Louisiana 908
Alarms on US 84
Alarms on Mimosa Drive
Harassing call on White Lane
Unwanted person on Goodin Drive
Miscellaneous on US 84
Nuisance dogs on Oak Harbor Lane
911 call on Southside Drive
Disturbance on Loomis Lane
Medical call on Louisiana 569
Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 129
Suspicious person on Louisiana 129
Reports — Saturday
Suspicious person on Louisiana 129
Suspicious person on Airport Road
Unwanted person on Airport Road
Reckless driving on Doty Road
Unwanted person on Cowan Street
Medical call on Peach Street
Disturbance on US 65
Traffic attachment on Martin Luther King Drive
Domestic violence on Vidalia Drive
Auto accident on Carter Street
Fight on Georgia Avenue
Fire on Montgomery Street
Miscellaneous call on Carter Street
Unwanted person on US 84
Traffic attachment on Louisiana 15
Miscellaneous call no address
Traffic attachment on US 84
Alarms on Shady Acres Circle
Domestic violence on Burl Roberts Road
Disturbance on Ralphs Road
Reports — Saturday
Auto accident on Westlake drive
Alarms on Vidalia Lane
Disturbance on Levens Addition Road
Medical call Ferriday Place Boulevard
Medical call on Doty Road
Cruelty to animals on McAdams Road
Medical call on Eagle Road
Burglary on Ellard Road
Theft on John R Junkin
Indecent behavior on Murray Drive
Medical call on McCall Road
Disturbance on US 84
Alarms on Ron Road
Miscellaneous on US 65
Traffic attachment on US 84
Miscellaneous on Sage Road
Miscellaneous on Fisherman Drive
Alarms on Margaret Circle
Medical call on Doty Gardens Circle
Medical call on Locust Street
Miscellaneous call on Bethel Lane
Medical call on Plum Street
Truck on fire on Louisiana 566
Traffic attachment on Louisiana 565
Traffic attachment on Frogmore
911 Smart Street
Miscellaneous call on Island road
Vidalia Police Department
Arrests — Sunday
Nicole M. Mata, 35, 582 Moose Lodge Road, Vidalia, on charges of child endangerment and a warrant for Concordia Parish Sheriffs Office.
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries
Arrests — Saturday
Walter E. Allbright III, 42, 1803 Wheeler Drive, Natchez, on charge of driving while intoxicated.