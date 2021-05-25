Oak Hill Inn named winner in 2021 TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice awards

NATCHEZ —Historic Oak Hill Inn in Natchez, owned by former Asbury Park residents Douglass Mauro and Donald McGlynn, has been recognized as a winner in the Travelers’ Choice category of the 2021 TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice awards for B&Bs and Inns, ranking 8 out of 25 in the United States.

The most recent award marks the eighth time Oak Hill Inn has been recognized by TripAdvisor’s Travelers’ Choice awards. Oak Hill Inn has been consistently in the Top 10 since 2016 and was ranked No. 1 in the United States and No. 3 in the world in 2014. The first time Oak Hill Inn was recognized by TripAdvisor was 2012.

Mauro said one percent of all B&Bs both nationally and internationally are recognized by TripAdvisor’s Travelers’ Choice awards.

For the 19th year, TripAdvisor has highlighted the world’s top properties based on the millions of reviews and opinions collected in a single year from travelers around the globe. Winners were identified in the categories of Top Hotels, Bargain, B&Bs and Inns, Luxury, Service and Small Hotels.

According to TripAdvisor, the hallmarks of Travelers’ Choice winners are remarkable service, quality and value.

“Thank you to each and every guest who made Oak Hill Inn their home away from home, and to those who shared their experience on TripAdvisor,” Mauro said. “We are honored by this recognition.”

Oak Hill Inn was built in 1835 by William A. Beatty for his wife Elizabeth.

Mauro said visitors enjoy the property’s beautiful gardens and fountains that can be viewed from both the back verandah and the sun room and are greeted with homemade mint juleps and chocolate chip cookies.

Another guest favorite is the gourmet breakfast prepared by Mauro’s co-host, McGlynn, who at one time cooked for Brennan’s Restaurant in New Orleans.

“Mostly it’s because of our breakfast,” Mauro said. “We do twelve different breakfasts, so people who stay a full week during Pilgrimage never get the same thing twice. People love the gardens too. … It’s beautiful all year. Right now there has to be 10,000 gardenias out there that are beautiful and in winter months we have camellias. People love our fountains and our fish pond. … It’s a garden and B&B all rolled into one.”

Mauro said the best thing about the award is that it encourages more visitors to come to Natchez.

“It puts Natchez on the map,” he said. “It brings people to town. Nine times out of 10 we’re referring people to other B&B’s because we’re booked up, so it helps everyone.”

Oak Hill Inn has received more than 1,300 “excellent” reviews on the website and counting.

Just last month, reviewers wrote:

“We were only in Natchez for one night and was recommended Oak Hill by a local. The Inn is lovely and the host gracious. Breakfast was a show-stopper — all freshly made. I will definitely stay at Oak Hill again.”

“My husband and I stayed at Oak Hill Inn in Natchez for our 1 year wedding anniversary, and it was simply AMAZING. This historic inn was very beautiful, each room was so lovely and decorated with beautiful antiques. Our breakfast every morning in the dining room was the best—we enjoyed this breakfast more than our outings to other restaurants in the area! Everything was very clean and neat, the owners made our bed and emptied our trash each day, they made homemade cookies every day that were DELICIOUS. My husband and I are already planning our next visit to Natchez!! Will be returning for sure! Thank you to Doug and Don for a wonderful experience!”

“We had friendly and caring hosts, beautiful and comfortable surroundings, and delicious gourmet breakfasts! We had our own expert on Natchez and the Natchez Trace and our own personal chef! Thank you Doug and Don!”

In 1979, Oak Hill was placed on the National Register of Historic Places. In 2004 Mauro and McGlynn purchased the historic home with an eye toward maintaining the integrity of the house and restoring the landscape. Oak Hill was given the 2005 Restoration Award by the Historic Natchez Foundation.

The complete list of Travelers’ Choice award-winning hotels for 2021 across all nine categories, including the top hotels around the world, as well as more reviews and opinions of Oak Hill Inn can be found at tripadvisor.com.