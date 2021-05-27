expand
May 28, 2021

Martin

Earl Marcus Martin

By Staff Reports

Published 12:08 pm Thursday, May 27, 2021

April 1, 1949 – May 22, 2021

SIBLEY — Funeral services for Earl Marcus Martin, 72, of Sibley, who died Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Sibley will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, May 29, 2021, at Mt. Olive Baptist Church with Pastor Douglas Logan Sr. officiating.

Burial will follow at the church cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, May 28, 2021, from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the funeral home. This is a walk-through visitation. We are practicing social distancing and you are required to wear a mask.

Earl was born April 1, 1949, the son of Susie Martin and Earl White.  He was a 1968 graduate of Sadie V. Thompson High School and was retired from off shore drilling, Angola, Fidelity Tire Company and Adams County Correctional Facility.  Earl was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church where he served in the Usher Ministry, Mt. Olive All -Male Chorus and Vice-President of the Laymen Ministry.  He enjoyed watching westerns and court tv and was a die-hard Dallas Cowboy fan.

He is preceded in death by his parents; grandparents Alex and Lucille Martin, sister Emma Hall and Godchild Marketa Clark-Bailey.

He leaves to cherish his memories: wife Georgia Clark-Martin; brothers, David Lee White and Marcus White (Lois); two sisters, Della Griffin and Patricia Martin; nieces, nephews, Godchildren Camden and Camryn Bailey, mother-in-law Roxie Clark, two devoted best friends Walter Green and Theodore Butler, other relatives and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to www.westgatefh.com.

