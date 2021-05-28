expand
May 29, 2021

Johnson

A.J. Johnson Jr.

By Staff Reports

Published 8:52 pm Friday, May 28, 2021

April 14, 1950 – May 24, 2021

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for A.J. “Butch” Johnson, 71, of Natchez, who died Monday, May 24, 2021 in Baton Rouge will be held on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery with Pastor Roderic Lewis officiating.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 from 2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.  at the funeral home.  You are required to wear a mask.  We are practicing social distancing.

“Butch” was born April 14, 1950, the son of Julia Clark Johnson and A.J. Johnson, Sr. He was a 1968 graduate of Sadie V. Thompson High School and furthered his education at Jackson State University.  Mr. Johnson was an avid fisherman and loved sports.

He is preceded in death by his parents and grandparents, Julius and Ida Clark, Elbert Johnson, and Beulah Sims.

He leaves to cherish his memories:  wife Patricia Warner; son Khori Ajay Johnson; daughters, Ida Lynette Johnson and Alicia Janelle Johnson; sisters Alma Johnson and Carsetha Johnson; four grandchildren, Khori A. Johnson, Jr., Kortez Johnson, Iyana Wesley and Khari Davis; great-grandchildren, Kortez Johnson, Jr., Christian Johnson, Ja’Sion Johnson;  nieces Kirsten Dallas, Amber Johnson, Jada Johnson; great niece Karlee Dallas; best friend Paul Hardin; mother-in-law Rosa Lee Warner;  aunts Wanda Scott, Catherine Butler, Charlene Reed and Sandra Major other relatives and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to www.westgatefh.com.

