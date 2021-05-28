expand
May 29, 2021

Floyd

John Wayne Floyd

By Staff Reports

Published 9:06 pm Friday, May 28, 2021

Aug. 11, 1969 – May 26, 2021

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for John Wayne “Jon Jon” Floyd, 51, of Natchez, who departed this earthly life on May 26, 2021, at his residence will be held on Saturday, May 29, 2021, at Marshall Funeral Home in Natchez, at 11 a.m. with Travis Ford officiating under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

Visitation services will be held on Saturday, May 29, 2021 from 9 a.m. until service time at the Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez.

John was born on August 11, 1969, in Natchez, MS, to John Douglas Floyd and Tommie Lizona-Floyd.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Tom and Cleora Cavin and paternal grandparents John and Hazel Floyd.

John leaves to cherish his memories his parents, John and Lizona Floyd; one daughter, Brittany Kennedy and boyfriend Jay Calhoun of Vidalia, LA; one son, Garrett Floyd of Vidalia; one grandson, Owen Currie of Vidalia, LA; one sister, Delane Price and her husband Randy Price of Natchez; two nephews, Randall and Ryan Price of Natchez; and two very special friends, Brandon and Jennifer Mullins.

Online condolences can be made at www.marshallfuneralhomems.com for the family, as well as memorial tributes.

John Wayne Floyd

Louis Thomas Sr.

Rick Sibley

Crime reports: Saturday, May 29, 2021

