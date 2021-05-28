expand
Ad Spot

May 29, 2021

Rick Sibley

By Staff Reports

Published 9:04 pm Friday, May 28, 2021

June 29, 1944 – May 28, 2021

Funeral services for Rick Sibley, 76, of Monterey, LA will be held at Eva Church of God on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at 3 p.m. with Bro. Joey Pepmiller officiating. Interment will follow at Eva Church of God Cemetery, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Rick was born on Thursday, June 29, 1944 in Columbia, South Carolina and went to be with the love of his life, Neeva, on Friday, May 28, 2021 surrounded by his family in Lecompte, LA.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in remembrance of him to Eva Church of God.

The family wishes to express a special thanks to Harbor Hospice of Alexandria, Kindred Home Health of Alexandria, and Mrs. Alfretta Bush.

The family will receive friends at Eva Church of God on Saturday, May 29, 2021 from 1 p.m. until service time at 3 p.m. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.

More News

John Wayne Floyd

Louis Thomas Sr.

Rick Sibley

Crime reports: Saturday, May 29, 2021

  • Email newsletter signup

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • newsletter signup

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

Ex-wife testifies: no affair with shooting victim

News

Man who died from bluff fall was firefighter

News

Natchez man dies in crash on U.S. 61, north of Natchez

News

Natchez Police officers find three weapons, ammunition, ballistic vest in search warrant

Crime Reports

Crime reports May 28, 2021

News

Two-vehicle crash kills one in Adams County

News

Beloved story teller, McLemore, dies

News

Man dies after leap over fence on bluff

News

13-year-old boy testifies at father’s trial for 2019 double homicide

News

Natchez Aldermen consider borrowing $1.7 million for park improvements

News

Murder suspect: ‘They were just shooting at me and I shot back’

News

Adams County man facing trial for shooting deaths of two volunteer firefighters in 2019

Business

Oak Hill Inn named winner in 2021 TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice awards

News

Supervisors: Safety of Morgantown Road is top of mind

News

Officers find variety of drugs after search; woman arrested

News

Murder trial delay continues for Adams County woman

News

Natchez Bicycle Classic brings in riders from out of town

News

Roselawn woman enjoys watching life from her carport

News

Gallery: Vidalia hosts 18th annual Cruising on the River car show

News

Natchez native honored among Influential Women in Business

News

Mudbug Music Festival a success; all await Hank Jr.

Business

Dianne’s Frame Shop closing after 42 years in business

News

Complaint alleges ICE center in Adams County violating COVID rules

News

Kidney donor stops in Natchez on 1,500-mile bicycle ride for cause