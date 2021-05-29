Photo gallery: Cathedral High School celebrates 50 graduates

Fifty students in Cathedral High Schools Class of 2021 had smiles on their faces as they each received their diplomas on Friday evening in the Natchez City Auditorium, including 40 honor graduates.

As 2021 Salutatorian Annalyce Riley and Valedictorian Caitlin Walker noted in their speeches, the class overcame much adversity and had to adapt to many changes during the COVID-19 pandemic, including virtual lessons and a change of venue from the traditional commencement ceremony held at St. Mary Basilica.

Students passed out roses in memory of the deceased family members of the Class of 2021.

Despite the challenges, Riley slipped a few jokes into her speech which were received with a laughs from her colleagues. Her salutatory speech was “the last paper” she would ever write at Cathedral, she said, adding — unlike with her final paper — “I didn’t even use Grammarly.”

Riley and Walker noted the bittersweetness of what could be the last memory they would share with their peers before graduating to the rest of their lives.