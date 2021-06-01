Crime Reports: June 01, 2021

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Monday

Jalisa Doretha Bradford, 32, 43 Rickman Street, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace (public or peace or others). Bond set at $500.00.

Arrests — Sunday

Joseph J. White, 23, 269 West Steirs Lane, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $327.50.

Arrests — Saturday

Sheneria Lashay Reed, 33, 428 South Pine Street, Fayette, on charge of contempt: default in payment. Bond set at $373.00.

Phillip Thomas, 50, 12 Fifth Street, Natchez, on charges of DUI – 1st offense and motor vehicle: suspended/revoked driver’s license. No bond set on either charge.

Arrests — Friday

Chuck Dewyan Carter, 41, 114 Melrose Avenue, Natchez, on charges of two counts of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $502.50 on first count and $552.50 on second count.

Bruce Leonard Cauthen, 801 Clay Street, Vicksburg on charge of three counts of contempt; default in payment. Bond set at $423.00 on first count, $447.00 on second count, and $593.00 on third county.

Debarius Maliek Lewis, 22, 2806 Marquette Avenue, Natchez, on charge of violation of municipal criminal ordinances: shooting inside city limits. Bond set at $250.00.

Brandy Nicole Sam, 39, 582 Country Ridge Road, Opelousas, La., on charge of shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. Bond set at $750.00.

Arrests — Thursday

Keldrick Dontae Washington, 30, 7 ½ Garden Street, Natchez, on charges of receiving stolen property, weapons – felon carrying a concealed weapon, and weapons – possession of a stolen firearm. No bond set on any charges.

Reports — Tuesday

False alarm on North Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

False alarm on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Reports — Monday

Loud noise/music on Covington Road.

Twelve traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.

Seven traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Two traffic stops on Devereux Drive.

False alarm on U.S. 61 South.

Eleven traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on Reynolds Street.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Two traffic stops on Lynda Lee Drive.

Two traffic stops on Grand Soleil Boulevard.

Threats on St. Catherine Street.

Four traffic stops on Canal Street.

Two traffic stops on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Hit and run on Homochitto Street.

Reckless driving on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Beulah Street.

Shots fired on Nancy Court.

Disturbing the peace on Pecan Way.

Loud noise/music on Cherokee Street.

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop at Walmart Parking Lot.

False alarm on Pecan Way.

Reports — Sunday

Traffic stop on Watkins Street.

Traffic stop at Hucky’s.

Seven traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Traffic stop on Melrose-Montebello Parkway.

Loud noise/music on Lafayette Street.

Traffic stop on Canal Street.

Two accident reports on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Ivy Lane.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Threats on Devereux Drive.

Four traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Minor Street.

Traffic stop at Forks of the Road.

False alarm on Lower Woodville Road.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Loud noise/music on Gayosa Avenue.

Theft on Creek Street.

False alarm on Homochitto Street.

Disturbance on Miller Avenue.

Drug related on North Rankin Street.

Loud noise/music on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Hit and run on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Loud noise/music on North Circle Drive.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Gregg Anthony Holmes, 36, 13 Davis Court, Natchez, on charge of aggravated domestic violence. Held without bond.

Reports — Monday

Theft on Fieldview Drive.

Property damage on Broadmoor Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Accident on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Accident on Palestine Road.

Intelligence report on Broadmoor Drive.

Intelligence report on East Franklin Street.

Reckless driving on Steam Plant Road/West Wilderness Road.

Shots fired on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Traffic stop on Wildlife Way/Foster Mound Road.

Disturbance on Morgantown Road.

Concordia Parish

Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Monday

Danell D. Harris, 41, 165 Harris Road, Ferriday, on charges of terrorizing, domestic abuse battery.

Arrests — Sunday

Dakourion M. Bowman, 20, 603 Fritz Street, Jonesville, on a warrant for another agency.

Donald Horton, 59, 3278 Louisiana 565, Ferriday, on charges of Driving While Intoxicated first offence.

Arrests — Saturday

William Neal Heckard III, 19, 1203 Pear Street, Vidalia, court sentence to serve weekend.

Arrests — Friday

Sonya Rachal, 34, 214 Ronald Drive, Monterey, court sentenced to 3 years of documented suspension, three years probation for accessory after the fact in aiding solicitation of a minor.

Breonna J. Morgan, 27, 333 Concordia Drive, Ferriday, on bench warrant for failure to appear.

Gale L. Lee, 61, 296 Concordia Drive, Ferriday, on bench warrant for failure to pay.

Jemica L. Johnson 40, 142 Fudickar Street, Ferriday, on bench warrant for failure to appear.

Jalandon R. Green, 19, 706 Texas Avenue, Ferriday, on charges of convicted felon with possession of a firearm. Probation hold.

Reports — Tuesday

Harassing call on Doyle Road

Miscellaneous call on Washington Heights Road

Suspicious person on Belle Grove Circle

Reports — Monday

Auto accident on Carter Street

Fire on Stephens road

Medical call Willie Luss Road

Medical call on Concordia Avenue

Medical call on Cowan Street

Auto accident on Renolds Street

Alarms on Front Street

Attempted break in on US 84

Fire on Traxler road

Auto accident on Carter Street

Auto accident on 1st street

Fight on Doty Gardens Circle

Medical call on Louisiana 15

Miscellaneous on Guido Road

Unwanted person on Harris Road

Disturbance on Rabb Road

911 call on 6th street

Disturbance at Vidalia Market

Auto accident on Louisiana 425

Medical call on Carter Street

911 call on Washington Street

Medical call on Apple Street

Welfare check on Dianne Street

Vidalia Police Department

Arrests — Sunday

Michael J. Goodwin, 51, 809 Gregory Street, Vidalia, bench warrant for failure to appear.