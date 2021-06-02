NATCHEZ — Peggy Perry, 84, of Natchez, passed away Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at Merit Health Natchez. She was the Office Manager for Scarbough Pump Supply and was of the Baptist Faith.

Survivors include her brother; Ray Perry of Flora, and long-time friend Frank Grantham of Vidalia.

She was preceded in death by her parents Jessie Otis and Clara Lillian Hester Perry.

Graveside services under the direction of Stricklin King Funeral Home will be conducted Saturday, June 5, at 10 a.m. in Concord Cemetery in Yazoo County.