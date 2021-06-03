Courthouse Records: June 3, 2021

Adams County

May 21-27

Civil suits:

Divorces:

Sharteita White Williams and Derek Williams. (Joint Complaint for Divorce)

Fentress Prater v. Alicia Thomas.

Hunter Wayne Nations and Savanna Renea Nations. (Joint Complaint for Divorce)

Marriage license applications:

Duane Fulton Ferguson, 41, Walker, La. to Elizabeth Eva Coburn, 41, Walker, La.

Brodrick Montrell Jackson, 32, Natchez to Ashley Renee Jackson, 32, Natchez.

Kevin Dewayne Ellis, 44, Scott City, Kan. to Shawna Lea Berry, 28, Scott City, Kan.

Johnathan Logue Chaney, 29, Vicksburg to Kathryn Marie Horton, 24, Natchez.

Timothy Dewayne Robinson, 50, Jena, La. to Brenda Darlene Warwick (Evans), 56, Trout, La.

Deed transactions:

May 20-24

Janie Annette Jackson to Alexander Property, LLC, all that cart of lot C Overton Hills Plantation.

David M. Gardner and Tammi L. Gardner to C. Connell Miller III, lot 22 The Hills Subdivision.

Robin Seage Person to Kayla L. Wisner, Plot No. 12 of Johns-Manville re-subdivision of lots 7 to 12, inclusive of the West Montebello Subdivision.

Sim McRae Mosby and Elizabeth C. Mosby to Dennis L. Gill and Merry A. Gill, lot 159 Nottaway Trail Development, a portion of Beau Pré Country Club Subdivision.

Dennis L. Gill and Merry A. Gill to Dallas Morris and Casey Morris, land beginning at a point on the southerly line of Orleans Street between Union and Commerce Street.

Mary Alice Lyles Lucas to Darrell, Lyles, Roderick Lyles and Jerrold Lyles, land being a part of lots 5 and 6 of the Fields Lots.

Ann M. Hollowell to Andrew J. Roche and Sally R. Roche, lot 43 Traceway Estates, Third Development.

River Homes, LLC to Red Door, LLC, lot 36 Beau Pré Country Club Subdivision, First Development.

River Homes, LLC to Red Door, LLC, lots 20 and 21 Monmouth Subdivision.

Mortgages:

May 20-24

Percy Albert Floyd to Fidelity Bank, lots 3, 4 and 5 of the division of a part of Philip Hess Estate.

William R. Ulmer II to Bank of Franklin, lot 8 La Pins Subdivision.

C. Connell Miller III to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, lot 22 The Hills Subdivision.

Kayla L. Wisner to Delta Bank, Vidalia Branch, Plot No. 12 of Johns-Manville re-subdivision of lots 7 to 12, inclusive of the West Montebello Subdivision.

Dennis L. Gill and Merry A. Gill to Fidelity Bank, lot 159 Nottaway Trail Development, a portion of Beau Pré Country Club Subdivision.

Dallas Morris and Casey Morris to GMFS, LLC, land beginning at a point on the southerly line of Orleans Street between Union and Commerce Streets.

Andrew J. Roche and Sally R. Roche to GMFS, LLC, lot 43 Traceway Estates, Third Development.

Wanda Sue Harvey to United Mississippi Bank, land starting at an iron pin on the. Westerly Right-of-Way of Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Adams County Justice Court

Thursday, May 27

Civil cases:

Fast Money, LLC v. Elie Trunell.

James Rounds v. Tre’ Coles.

Lee P. Batieste v. Kiana Richards.

Saundra Stumps v. Troy Leake.

Augustine Williams v. Kimberly Singleton.

Kendrick Thomas v. Malcolm and Geo.

LVNV Funding v. Betty Daily.

LVNV Funding v. Melinda D. Thomas.

LVNV Funding v. Linda Slater.

LVNV Funding v. Patricia Hartley.

LVNV Funding v. Aerica Thompson.

LVNV Funding v. Frederica Hines.

Concordia Parish

May 21-27

Civil suits:

Riverfront Urgent Care Center, LLC v. Vidalia Industrial Facilities, LLC D/B/A Vidalia Mills.

Rosie Smith v. Shelter General Insurance Company.

Rosie Smith v. Chadrich Watson.

State of Louisiana v. Chauncy Bell Sr.

Jocola Williams v. Chauncy Bell Sr.

Ametrius Long v. Matthew David Smith.

State of Louisiana v. Matthew David Smith.

Whitney Smith v. James C. Young.

State of Louisiana v. James C. Young.

Cortney Logan v. Lajohn J. Bell.

State of Louisiana v. Lajohn J. Bell.

Patricia Carlton v. James M. Hillard.

State of Louisiana v. James M. Hillard.

Rafael C. Cook v. Lakeside Ford.

Rafael C. Cook v. Jasper Engine Exchange, Inc.

McKesson Pharmaceutical F/D/B/A Master Pharmaceutical v. Deep South Medical Supply, LLC D/B/A Island Pharmacy.

McKesson Pharmaceutical F/D/B/A Master Pharmaceutical v. Charles Maier.

Synchrony Bank v. Bradley Jones.

Divorces:

Brenda Hunter Brooks v. Kelvin Bernard Brooks.

Johnny Lee Jordan Jr. v. Chasity Lee Buckles Jordan.

Marriage license applications:

Kevin Dale Curley, 29, Shawnee, Okla. To Hannah Elizabeth Sharp, 19, Shawnee, Okla.

Deed transactions:

Willard Dotson Hamilton Jr. A/K/A William Dotson Hamilton to DRB Properties, LLC, lot 12 of subdivision of John Tillman Property.

Nhang T. Tran to Katrina Robb, lot 7 Riverbend Subdivision.

Glenda White to John E. White, lot 9, Block 99, Subdivision No. 2 Vidalia Plantation.

Michael Wynn McMullen and Monica Vestal McMullen to Edwin Drue Beach III and Summer Netterville Beach, lot 36 Glade Subdivision.

Betty Jolene McNemar to Forrest Alexander Rockstead, lot 35 Cross Addition.

Mortgages:

John E. White to Delta Bank, lot 9, Block 99, Subdivision No. 2 Vidalia Plantation.

Edwin Drue Beach III and Summer Netterville Beach to Angel Oak Home Loans, LLC, lot 36 Glade Subdivision.

Blue Jordan and Madella Johnson Jordan to Freedom Mortgage Corporation, lot 63 Gillespie Heights, Second Development.