Crime Reports: June 3, 2021
Published 5:34 pm Thursday, June 3, 2021
Natchez Police Department
No arrests
Reports — Wednesday
False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Stolen vehicle on Walnut Street.
Scam on State Street.
Reports — Tuesday
Domestic disturbance on Davis Court.
Accident on Old Highway 84 No. 1.
Intelligence report on East Franklin Street.
False alarm on Morgantown Road.
Breaking and entering on Arlington Avenue.
Two intelligence reports on State Street.
Traffic stop on Canal Street.
Two accidents on Main Street.
Three traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Twelve traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.
Three traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.
Traffic stop on Lower Woodville Road.
Welfare concern/check on State Park Road.
Abandoned vehicle on Claiborne Street.
Accident on Devereux Drive.
Traffic stop on Fieldview Drive.
Threats on Rainbow Street.
False alarm on Linwood Court.
Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.
Traffic stop on B Street.
False alarm on Amberwood Court.
Burglary on Arlington Avenue.
Accident on Quitman Road.
False alarm on Saint Mark Road.
Intelligence report on Old Washington Road.
Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.
Domestic disturbance on Highway 553.
Traffic stop at Sprint Mart/Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Traffic stop on Old Washington Road/Lafitte Street.
Intelligence report on John R. Junkin Drive.
Simple assault on Liberty Road.
False alarm on Highland Boulevard.
Fire on U.S. 61 North/Jefferson College.
False alarm on U.S. 61 North.
Wanted person on LaGrange Road.
Adams County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests — Wednesday
Robert Wisner Bradley, 37, 813 Liberty Road, Natchez, on charge of simple assault – domestic violence. Released on $500.00 bond.
Willie Edward Donald, 65, 464 State Park Road, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court for failure to appear. Released on $300.00 bond.
Reports — Tuesday
Concordia Parish
Sheriff’s Office
Arrests — Thursday
Colby D. White, 29, 17940 Cleo Road, Livingston, on charges of possession of contraband in a penal institute, possession of Schedule III drugs, possession of marijuana, possession of Schedule II drugs.
Donnie Sanders, 22, 804 8th street, Ferriday, on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of contraband in a penal institute.
Arrests — Wednesday
David Brandon Hayes, 27, 181 Ralph Road, Vidalia, court sentenced to 10 days default with a fine of $460 for dogs at large.
Michael D. Shows Jr., 36, 26356 Louisiana 15, Ferriday, on charges of simple escape.
Larry F. Jackson Jr., 49, 101 Orange Avenue, Ridgecrest, court sentenced to three days jail or a fine of $360 with $260 suspended for criminal trespass.
Calvin C. Atkinson, 46, 106 Pecan Street, Ridgecrest, court sentenced to credit for time served for home invasion reduced to criminal trespass.
Ira Lewis Hefner, 43, 400 Rabb Road, Ferriday, court sentenced to 15 days of jail time or a fine of $460 for telephone harassment.
Arrests — Tuesday
Markeonte J. Perkins, 20, 700 MLK Boulevard, Ferriday, on charges of terrorizing.
Reports — Thursday
Suspicious person on Tennessee Avenue
Reports — Wednesday
Fire on US 84
Medical call on Alabama Street
Vandalism on Cowan Street
Disturbance on Ralphs Road
Simple escape on Louisiana 15
Disturbance on Ralphs Road
Disturbance on Carter Street
Auto accident on Carter Street
Medical call on Alabama Street
Medical call on Apple street
Medical call on Canal Street
Disturbance on Cowan Street
Nuisance animal on Doyle Road
Medical call on Apple street
Drug law violation on Louisiana 15
Auto accident on US 84
Medical call on Concordia Avenue
Disturbance on Myrtle Street
Miscellaneous call on Brooks Street
Medical call on Ron Road
Miscellaneous call on Ralphs Road
Medical call on Myrtle Street
Disturbance on Washington Heights Road
Medical call on Carter Street
Miscellaneous call on Oak Harbor Lane
Miscellaneous call on Harrell Lane
Medical call on Olive Street
Reports — Tuesday
Nuisance animals on Vidalia Drive
Suspicious person on Natchez Bluff
Welfare check on Doyle Road
Medical call on Apple Street
Medical call on Ron Road
Miscellaneous call on US 84
Unwanted person on US 84
Auto accident on US 84
Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 65
Alarm on Alabama Street
Reckless driving on Maxwell Road
911 call on Cowan Street
Miscellaneous call on Earl Davis Road
Miscellaneous call on Cowan Street
911 call on Tyler Road
Harassing call on Ronald Drive
Disturbance on Belle Grove Circle