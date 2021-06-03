Izear Green Sr.

April 28, 1937 – May 26, 2021

FAYETTE — Funeral services for Izear “Ike” Green Sr., 84, of Fayette, who died Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in Fayette, will be Sunday, June 6, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Pine Grove Baptist Church (grounds) in Stampley with Rev. Luther Bonds, officiating.

Burial will follow at the church cemetery under the directions of West Gate Funeral Home – Fayette Branch.

Visitation will be held Saturday, June 5, 2021, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home in Fayette. This is a walk-through visitation. We are practicing social distancing and you are required to wear a mask.

Izear was born April 28, 1937, to Allean Jackson McBride and Rev. Johnny Green. He attended Liddell High School in Fayette. He was employed with Ford Motor Company and Scarbrough Motors and then became a self-employed mechanic. Izear enjoyed fishing and riding motorcycles.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Catherine Stampley Green; four sons, Roy Green, Ronnie Green, Issac Green Jr., and Lynell Green; and one brother, E.W Green.

Izear leaves to cherish his memories: nine sons, Cedric Green, Steven Green, Kennedy Green, Dwayne Stampley, Derrick Stampley, Gregory Stampley, Greg Stampley, Kennedy Smith, and Darnell Carter; seven daughters, Diane Green McCoy, Kathy Green, Brenda Green Doss, Cynthia Green, Amadene Hunter, Sylvia Fells, and Carolyn Smith; brother, Gregory Green; sister, Bessie Theresa Carter; a special friend, Gussie Mae Carter and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and other relatives and friends.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.westgatefh.com.