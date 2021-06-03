Dec. 28, 1933 – May 30, 2021

Rosie Lee Davenport Stewart was born December 28, 1933, to the late Audley Stroggins and the late Ollie Davenport Stewart (stepfather, Andrew Davenport).

Rosie accepted Christ at an early age at Saint James AME Church under the leadership of the late Rev. King. Later she joined the St. Mark Baptist Church under the leadership of the late Rev. Levi Miller. She remained a faithful member under the leadership of Rev. Maurice Irving until her death. She attended Bisland School in Fayette, MS.

She was married to the late Wilbert Stewart.

Rosie departed this earthly life on Sunday, May 30, 2021 at River Bridge Hospital in Vidalia, LA. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Wilbert Stewart; two sons, Terry Wayne Stewart and Charles West; two sisters, Lucille Jackson and Josephine Davenport Frye.

Rosie leaves to cherish her loving memories: three daughters, Shirley (Willie) Pree, Cassandra (Daniel) White, and Joyce Stewart; one son, Bob Earl (Mary) Stroggins; one sister, Ollie Mae Chambliss; one daughter-in-law, Loretta West, thirteen grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. She also leaves to cherish her memory a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She had special friends who were like sisters to her, close and loving.

Funeral service is scheduled for Sunday, June 6, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Greater St. Mark Baptist Church with Rev. Maurice Irving officiating. Burial will follow in Davenport Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, June 4, 2021 from 5 to 7 p.m. in Webb Winfield Funeral Home Chapel. Masks are required.