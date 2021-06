May 10, 1950 – May 30, 2021

NATCHEZ — Graveside committal services for Linda Jean Patterson Anderson, 71, of Natchez, who died Sunday, May 30, 2021, will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery.

Burial will follow at the church cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

