Court case conclusions: June 8, 2021

Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results

Week of May 28-June 3:

Colon Bass charged with possession of crystal methamphetamine. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Patrick Washington charged with possession of a controlled substance: THC edibles with intent. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Lorri Hall charged with possession of crystal methamphetamine. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Matthew Fontenot charged with failure to change of employment. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Willis Ivory charged with possession of a controlled substance (felony). Case bound over to a grand jury.

Jonathan M. O’Keefe charged with possession of a controlled substance: heroin. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Week of May 28-June 3:

None. (none available)

Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results

Week of May 28-June 3:

None. (No court on either Tuesday, June 1 or Wednesday, June 2).