Crime Reports: June 8, 2021
Published 7:05 pm Tuesday, June 8, 2021
Natchez Police Department
Reports — Monday
Suspicious activity on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
False alarm on Audubon Place.
Theft on Eastbrook Road.
Traffic stop at Live Oak.
Reports — Sunday
Traffic stop on Broadway Street.
Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.
Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.
Traffic stop on Franklin Street.
Suspicious activity on U.S. 61 South.
Intelligence report on North Union Street.
Traffic stop on Highland Boulevard.
Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Harassment on Smith Street.
Traffic stop on Auburn Avenue.
Fight in progress at Duncan Park.
Theft on Old Washington Road.
Loud noise/music on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.
Intelligence report on Birdwood Drive.
Shots fired on West Steirs Lane.
Prowler on Auburn Avenue.
Adams County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests — Sunday
Joshua Bradley McClain, 24, 11 North Fieldview Drive, Natchez, on charges of disturbing the peace (public or peace or others), petit larceny, disorderly conduct – failure to comply, no driver’s license, no insurance, and no license plate. Held on $1,854.75 bond.
Reports — Monday
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.
Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Reports — Sunday
Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Two traffic stops on Devereux Drive.
Traffic stop on Old Highway 84 No. 3.
Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.
Breaking and entering on Pinemount Road.
Fight in progress on Stardust Road.
Intelligence report on Old Highway 84 No. 3.
Burglary on Frederick Road.
Traffic stop on U.S. 84.
Disturbance on Magnolia Avenue.
Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office
Arrests — Monday
Kenneth L. Jackson, 47, 101 Orange Street, Ridgecrest, on charges of aggravated assault, failure to register vehicle as a sex offender.
China I. Galth, 34, 13 Beacon Road, Natchez, on charges of simple assault.
Latosha Ward, 40, 406 Maple Street, Vidalia, on charges of burglary of an inhabited dwelling.
Arrests — Sunday
Kelly R. Spruell, 41, 24 Cardinal Drive, Natchez, on charges of domestic abuse, battery, disturbing the police, flight from an officer, open container.
Sam H. Walker, 31, 443 Cowan Street, Ferriday, on charges of criminal trespass, possession of drug paraphilia, possession of schedule II drugs.
Arrests — Saturday
Herbert C. Douglas III, 27, 1 Rose Hill Drive, Natchez, on charges of Obscenity.
Jeffery T. Wadlington, 27, 1 Rose Hill Drive, Natchez, on charges of issuing worthless checks.
William Neal Heckard III, 1203 Pear Street, Vidalia, serving court sentence.
Arrests — Friday
Miranda Chapman, 34, no address, simple criminal damage to property.
James Hubert McGlothin, 18, 114 Sage Road, Vidalia, on charges of disturbing the peace, resisting a police officer with force or violence on two counts.
Tynesle Hellans, 24, 104 Circle Drive, Ridgecrest, on charges of disturbing the peace, public drunkenness, driving under suspension, resisting an officer battery on a police officer, resisting with force.
Jerry W. Browell, Jr. 41, 108 Clark Drive, Vidalia, on charges of resisting an officer and criminal trespass.
Reports — Tuesday
Miscellaneous call on Smart Lane
Medical call on Louisiana 569
Reports — Monday
Fire on Robert Webber Drive
Disturbance on Green Acres Road
Medical Emergency on Louisiana 569
Miscellaneous call on Front Street
Alarms on Lakeshore Drive
Medical call on Carter Street
Miscellaneous call on Lower Levee Road
Miscellaneous call on Lower Levee Road
Medical call on Ron Road
Fight on Carter Street
Horses in road on Louisiana 15
Nuisance animal on Moose Lodge Road
Theft on US 84
Medical call on Holly Street
Theft on Sage Road
Miscellaneous call on Peach Street
Disturbance on Carter Street
Miscellaneous call on Doyle Road
Miscellaneous call on Maple Street
Miscellaneous call on Belle Grove Circle
Medical call on York Road
Miscellaneous call on Moose Lodge Road
Medical call on Apple Street
Reports — Sunday
Disturbance on Belle Groove Circle
911 call on Main Street
Disturbance on Louisiana Avenue
Miscellaneous call on Ferriday Drive
Disturbance on Margaret Circle
Auto accident on Louisiana 569
Auto accident on Louisiana 565
Disturbance on Charles Street
Medical call on Cowan Street
Alarms on US 84
Medical call on Willie Luss Road
Unwanted person on Ferriday Drive
Welfare check on US 84
Alarms on Mimosa Drive
Miscellaneous call on US 84
Loud music on Jefferson Street
Disturbance on Vidalia Drive
Disturbance on Rabb Road
Suspicious person on airport road
Disturbance on Smart Lane
Reports — Saturday
Miscellaneous call on Spruce Street
Medical call on Danny Drive
Extra patrol on Ron Road
Residence burglary on Stephens Road
Alarms on Carter Street
Alarms on US 84
Animal concerns on Louisiana 131
Nuisance animals on Carolina Avenue
Medical call on Georgia Avenue
Medical call on Terry Circle
Medical call on US 84
Disturbance on Lee Avenue
Medical call on Traxler Road
Alarms on Logan Sewell Drive
Alarms on Louisiana 129
Medical call on Cottondale Court
Fight on Smart Lane
Alligator on Louisiana 425
Medical call on Carter Street
Vehicle break-in on Lake Drive
Alarms on Robert Webber
911 call on Westlake Drive
Reports — Friday
Unwanted person on Cowan Street
Medical call on Shady Acres circle
Theft on Cowan Street
Cruelty to Juvenile on Louisiana 565
Theft on Loomis Lane
Unwanted person on Loop Road
Miscellaneous call on Broadway Street
Theft on Kentucky Avenue
Disturbance on Talley Drive
Bobcat on Ron Road
Disturbance on Loomis Lane
Disturbance on Sage Road
Miscellaneous call on Washington Heights
Disturbance on Louisiana 900
Reckless driving on Orange Street
Unwanted person on Levens Addition Road
Miscellaneous call on Carter Street
Ferriday Police Department
Arrests — Monday
Willie Davis Jr., 53, 513 5Th Street, Ferriday, on charges of domestic abuse and battery.