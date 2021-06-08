Crime Reports: June 8, 2021

Natchez Police Department

Reports — Monday

Suspicious activity on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on Audubon Place.

Theft on Eastbrook Road.

Traffic stop at Live Oak.

Reports — Sunday

Traffic stop on Broadway Street.

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Traffic stop on Franklin Street.

Suspicious activity on U.S. 61 South.

Intelligence report on North Union Street.

Traffic stop on Highland Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Harassment on Smith Street.

Traffic stop on Auburn Avenue.

Fight in progress at Duncan Park.

Theft on Old Washington Road.

Loud noise/music on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Intelligence report on Birdwood Drive.

Shots fired on West Steirs Lane.

Prowler on Auburn Avenue.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Sunday

Joshua Bradley McClain, 24, 11 North Fieldview Drive, Natchez, on charges of disturbing the peace (public or peace or others), petit larceny, disorderly conduct – failure to comply, no driver’s license, no insurance, and no license plate. Held on $1,854.75 bond.

Reports — Monday

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Reports — Sunday

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Two traffic stops on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Old Highway 84 No. 3.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Breaking and entering on Pinemount Road.

Fight in progress on Stardust Road.

Intelligence report on Old Highway 84 No. 3.

Burglary on Frederick Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 84.

Disturbance on Magnolia Avenue.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Monday

Kenneth L. Jackson, 47, 101 Orange Street, Ridgecrest, on charges of aggravated assault, failure to register vehicle as a sex offender.

China I. Galth, 34, 13 Beacon Road, Natchez, on charges of simple assault.

Latosha Ward, 40, 406 Maple Street, Vidalia, on charges of burglary of an inhabited dwelling.

Arrests — Sunday

Kelly R. Spruell, 41, 24 Cardinal Drive, Natchez, on charges of domestic abuse, battery, disturbing the police, flight from an officer, open container.

Sam H. Walker, 31, 443 Cowan Street, Ferriday, on charges of criminal trespass, possession of drug paraphilia, possession of schedule II drugs.

Arrests — Saturday

Herbert C. Douglas III, 27, 1 Rose Hill Drive, Natchez, on charges of Obscenity.

Jeffery T. Wadlington, 27, 1 Rose Hill Drive, Natchez, on charges of issuing worthless checks.

William Neal Heckard III, 1203 Pear Street, Vidalia, serving court sentence.

Arrests — Friday

Miranda Chapman, 34, no address, simple criminal damage to property.

James Hubert McGlothin, 18, 114 Sage Road, Vidalia, on charges of disturbing the peace, resisting a police officer with force or violence on two counts.

Tynesle Hellans, 24, 104 Circle Drive, Ridgecrest, on charges of disturbing the peace, public drunkenness, driving under suspension, resisting an officer battery on a police officer, resisting with force.

Jerry W. Browell, Jr. 41, 108 Clark Drive, Vidalia, on charges of resisting an officer and criminal trespass.

Reports — Tuesday

Miscellaneous call on Smart Lane

Medical call on Louisiana 569

Reports — Monday

Fire on Robert Webber Drive

Disturbance on Green Acres Road

Medical Emergency on Louisiana 569

Miscellaneous call on Front Street

Alarms on Lakeshore Drive

Medical call on Carter Street

Miscellaneous call on Lower Levee Road

Miscellaneous call on Lower Levee Road

Medical call on Ron Road

Fight on Carter Street

Horses in road on Louisiana 15

Nuisance animal on Moose Lodge Road

Theft on US 84

Medical call on Holly Street

Theft on Sage Road

Miscellaneous call on Peach Street

Disturbance on Carter Street

Miscellaneous call on Doyle Road

Miscellaneous call on Maple Street

Miscellaneous call on Belle Grove Circle

Medical call on York Road

Miscellaneous call on Moose Lodge Road

Medical call on Apple Street

Reports — Sunday

Disturbance on Belle Groove Circle

911 call on Main Street

Disturbance on Louisiana Avenue

Miscellaneous call on Ferriday Drive

Disturbance on Margaret Circle

Auto accident on Louisiana 569

Auto accident on Louisiana 565

Disturbance on Charles Street

Medical call on Cowan Street

Alarms on US 84

Medical call on Willie Luss Road

Unwanted person on Ferriday Drive

Welfare check on US 84

Alarms on Mimosa Drive

Miscellaneous call on US 84

Loud music on Jefferson Street

Disturbance on Vidalia Drive

Disturbance on Rabb Road

Suspicious person on airport road

Disturbance on Smart Lane

Reports — Saturday

Miscellaneous call on Spruce Street

Medical call on Danny Drive

Extra patrol on Ron Road

Residence burglary on Stephens Road

Alarms on Carter Street

Alarms on US 84

Animal concerns on Louisiana 131

Nuisance animals on Carolina Avenue

Medical call on Georgia Avenue

Medical call on Terry Circle

Medical call on US 84

Disturbance on Lee Avenue

Medical call on Traxler Road

Alarms on Logan Sewell Drive

Alarms on Louisiana 129

Medical call on Cottondale Court

Fight on Smart Lane

Alligator on Louisiana 425

Medical call on Carter Street

Vehicle break-in on Lake Drive

Alarms on Robert Webber

911 call on Westlake Drive

Reports — Friday

Unwanted person on Cowan Street

Medical call on Shady Acres circle

Theft on Cowan Street

Cruelty to Juvenile on Louisiana 565

Theft on Loomis Lane

Unwanted person on Loop Road

Miscellaneous call on Broadway Street

Theft on Kentucky Avenue

Disturbance on Talley Drive

Bobcat on Ron Road

Disturbance on Loomis Lane

Disturbance on Sage Road

Miscellaneous call on Washington Heights

Disturbance on Louisiana 900

Reckless driving on Orange Street

Unwanted person on Levens Addition Road

Miscellaneous call on Carter Street

Ferriday Police Department

Arrests — Monday

Willie Davis Jr., 53, 513 5Th Street, Ferriday, on charges of domestic abuse and battery.