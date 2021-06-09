James Ray Jackson Sr.

March 25, 1957 – June 7, 2021

Entered this world on March 25, 1957 and departed this world on June 7, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family. He had been struggling with health issues for the last few years. No more pain and suffering, he is healed. James loved the Lord, his family and friends. Visiting will be held at Wilbert Funeral Home, Port Allen on Saturday, June 12, 2021 from 11 a.m. until religious services at 2 p.m., conducted by Pastor Donnie Dodge and Pastor Lance Rowe. Cremation to follow.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife of 43 years, Shelia Jackson; daughters, Shaunda Jackson Mendoza, and Karen Jackson (David); son, William Dove; grandchildren, Tiffany Mendoza, Joseph Mendoza, Jr., and Damontre Bergeron; great grandchild, Kayden Thomas; siblings, Tony Jackson, Ronald Jackson (Monica), Brandon Jackson (Michelle), Melissa Gallo (Anthony) and Jimmy Ballard. Preceded in death by his son, James Ray Jackson, Jr.; mother, Annie Louise Ballard; father, Alton Jackson; sister, Brenda Atkins; brothers, Mike, Emerson, David and Donald Jackson; maternal grandparents, Emerson and Ethel Nevels; and paternal grandparents, Edgar and Mammie Jackson. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.