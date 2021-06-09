Aug. 2, 1934 – June 8, 2021

NATCHEZ — Graveside service for Patsy Ruth Huff, 86, of Ferriday, will be held at Natchez National Cemetery on Friday, June 11, 2021, at 10 a.m., under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Patsy was born on Thursday, August 2, 1934, in Malvern, AR and passed away Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Ferriday.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred Wayne Eskue and Beatrice Leona Maddox Eskue; husband, Jim Theman Huff Sr.; and son, Jim T. Huff, Jr.

Those left to honor Patsy are her sons, Benjamin Wayne Huff, Sr. of Lake St. John, John Daye Huff of Natchez, and Patrick Curtis Huff of Baton Rouge, LA; eight grandchildren, Jennifer Daye Clouston, Jimmie Joline Little and her husband Jack, Benjamin Huff, Jr., John Kyzar Huff and his wife Mary, Amanda Brown and her husband Kresten, Samantha Banks and her husband Tim, Patrick Huff, Jr., and Jonathan Huff; and six great-grandchildren.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Judes Children’s Hospital.

To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.