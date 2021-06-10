Crime Reports: June 10, 2021

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Tuesday

Don Ray Barnes, 20, 8 Redd Loop Road No. 28, Natchez, on charges of two counts of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $550.00 on first count and $750.00 on second count.

Adam Sturdivant, 33, 194 McGehee Road, Natchez, on charges of burglary: all but dwelling and motor vehicle: fleeing or eluding law enforcement. No bond set on either charge.

Uganda Tymo Walker, 43, 107 Lamar Street, Natchez, on charge of hold for other agency. No bone set.

Arrests — Monday

Joshua Bradley McClain, 24, 6 North Swan Court, Roxie, on charge of shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. Bond set at $750.00.

Kenneth Noah Fife, 19, 148 Providence Lane, Waterproof, La., on charge of controlled substance: first/second offender/unlawful possession of marijuana <30g. No bond set.

Quentin Danny Floyd, 35, 25 Maplewood Lane, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to pay. Bond set at $298.50.

Tykeria Chuntell Holmes, 21, 103 Jackson Street, Natchez, on charge of malicious mischief: less than $1,000. Bond set at $550.00.

Richard Jackie Maattala, 30, 236 North Road, Vidalia, La., on charge of disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace (public or peace or others). Bond set at $750.00.

Mikia Michelle Queen, 135 Lewis Drive, Natchez, on charge of contempt: default in payment. Bond set at $225.00.

Charlie Lee Tensley, 63, 262 Sedgefield Road, Natchez, on charges of two counts of contempt; default in payment.

Reports — Wednesday

Traffic stop on Jefferson Street.

Aggravated assault on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Triumph Lane.

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

False alarm on Morgantown Road.

False alarm on Jeff Davis Boulevard.

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.

Malicious mischief on Kennedy Drive.

Reports — Tuesday

Six traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Mansfield Drive.

Traffic stop on Eastwood Road.

Suspicious activity on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on South Canal Street.

False alarm on Liberty Road.

Unauthorized use on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Eight traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop at Lambert’s Car Wash.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Intelligence report on D’Evereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Melrose-Montebello Parkway.

Traffic stop on Shadow Lane.

Civil matter on Pinemount Road.

Burglary on Devereux Drive.

Disturbance on North Union Street.

Traffic stop on Junkin Street.

Disturbance on Miller Avenue.

Suspicious activity on Morgantown Road.

Trespassing on Tasha Drive.

Suspicious activity on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Theft on Pheasant Road.

Two traffic stops on Devereux Drive.

Threats on State Street.

False alarm on Audubon Place.

Intelligence report on Tasha Drive.

Property damage on Old Forest Trail.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Burglary on Duncan Avenue.

Warrant/affidavit on State Street.

Traffic stop on Franklin Street.

Disturbance on Devereux Drive.

False alarm on East Franklin Street.

False alarm on North Union Street.

FlIntelligence report on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Intelligence report on State Street.

Traffic stop at Red Carpet Inn.

False alarm on George F. West Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Homochitto Street.

False alarm on North Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Two traffic stops on Broadway Street.

Traffic stop on Madison Street/Pearl Street.

Traffic stop on Maple Street.

Traffic stop on Madison Street.

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Lamar Street.

False alarm on Fatherland Road.

Traffic stop on Powlett Road.

Traffic stop at Merit Health.

Traffic stop on Union Street.

False alarm on Main Street.

Traffic stop on John A. Quitman Boulevard.

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Trespassing on 110 George F. West Boulevard.

Reports — Monday

Theft on Rand Road.

Three theft reports on Holly Drive.

Domestic disturbance on Old Washington Road.

Civil matter on State Street.

Malicious mischief on Peachtree Drive.

Intelligence report on College Street.

Theft on State Street.

Malicious mischief on North Pearl Street.

Intelligence report on Frederick Road.

Theft on Devereaux Drive.

Traffic stop on Southview Drive.

Traffic stop on Vaughn Drive.

Intelligence report on D’Evereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Lower Woodville Road.

Intelligence report on John Glenn Avenue.

Accident on U.S. 61 North.

Simple assault on D’Evereux Drive.

Intelligence report on Eastbrook Road.

Malicious mischief on Montgomery Road.

False alarm on South Union Street.

Warrant/affidavit on Reynolds Street.

Shots fired on Poverty Hill Plantation Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Unwanted subject on Daisy Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Pretis

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Clinton Kyle Blackwell, 28, 6 Jack Kelly Road, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court for failure to appear. Held without bond.

Keimon Cartrell Brice, 43, 112A Crown Court, on charge of possession of Schedule II controlled substance with intent: crack cocaine. Held without bond.

Kelvin Kenyon Davis, on charge of contempt of court for failure to appear. Held without bond.

D’Vonte Maquel Leonard, 26, 38 Purnell Street, Natchez, on charge of foreign warrant: fugitive holding. Held without bond.

Michael Keion Thompson, 40, 5355 Paige Street, Baton Rouge, La on charges of DUI – 1st offense, speeding, motor vehicle: possession of marijuana, and no driver’s license. sReleased on $2,000 bond.

Arrests — Monday

Jerry Larnell Davis, 57, 203 Alabama Street, Natchez, on charge of bench warrant (failure to appear). Held without bond.

Brian Edward Roberts, 47, 17 Southview Drive, Natchez, on charges of possession of Schedule II with intent: methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Held on $500.00 bond.

Reports — Tuesday

Civil matter on Pinemount Road.

Suspicious activity on Morgantown Road.

Trespassing on Tasha Drive.

Theft on Pheesant Road.

Threats on State Street.

Intelligence report on Tasha Drive.

Property damage on Old Forest Trail.

Warrant/affidavit on State Street.

Intelligence report on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Intelligence report on State Street.

Traffic stop on Powlett Road.

Traffic stop on Merit Health.

Reports — Monday

Theft on Rand Road.

Civil matter on State Street.

Theft on State Street.

Intelligence report on Frederick Road.

Malicious mischief on Montgomery Road.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Yulonda M. Mathews, 57, 197 Mack Moore Road, Ferriday, on charges of possession of schedule II drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of resisting an officer and open container.

Lorenzo J. Green, 117, 36, B Ram Circle, Natchez, on bench warrant for failure to appear.

Arrests — Wednesday

Samuel O. Beard, 38, 494 Church Road, Jonesville, court sentenced to a fine of $150 for simple littering.

Willie L. Kimball, 39, 341 Green Acres, Vidalia, court sentenced to 30 days default, $560 fine, letter of apology for resisting an officer.

Kenneth D. Sowell, 61, 109 Elm Street, Sicily Island, court sentenced to $300 for unlawful use of a license.

Cedric D. White, 37, 442 Cambridge, Jackson, court sentenced to three days default, $650 fine for possession of Marijuana,

Michael B. Halford, 60, 204 Hart Young Road, Monterey, court sentenced to 15 days default, $510 for misdemeanor drug paraphernalia.

Arrests — Tuesday

Donnie K Martin Jr., 35, 1245 Doty Road, Ferriday, on charges of possession of Schedule Ii drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Charles Thomas, 56, 247 Wildsville Road, Wildsville, outstanding warrants for other agency.

Reports — Thursday

Break-in on Jerry Lee Lewis Boulevard

Medical call on Twin Oakes Road

Reports — Wednesday

Disturbance on Louisiana 124

Unwanted person on Utah Street

Medical call on Westlake Drive

Suspicious person on Louisiana 565

Alligator in yard on Moose Lodge Road

Loose horses on Lakeshore Drive

Medical call on US 84

Loose horses on Fisherman Road

Medical call on Crestview Drive

Theft call on Louisiana 65

Auto accident on Front Street

Medical call on John Dale Drive

Miscellaneous call on Loomis Lane

Disturbance on Como Road

Disturbance on Cowan Street

Alarms on Fisherman Drive

Auto accident on US 84

Medical call on Hammett Addition Circle

Auto accident on Louisiana 15

Disturbance on Kyle Road

Miscellaneous call on Moose Lodge Road

Medical call on Sage Road

Nuisance animals on Green Acres Road

Disturbance on Louisiana 900

Reports — Tuesday

Medical call on Lemon Street

Miscellaneous call on Moose Lodge Road

Medical call on Peach Street

Medical call on North Grove Drive

Simple escape on Carter Street

Criminal mischief on N Grove Drive

Medical call on Plum Street

Fire on US 84

Stolen firearm on Griffin Street

Fight on Firmin Drive

Alarms on Fischerman Drive

Miscellaneous call on Front Street

Alarms on US 84

Arrest on Warrant on Wildsville Road

Medical call on Smith Lane

Medical call on Apple Street

Vidalia Police Department

Arrests — Tuesday

Lorenzeo J. Green, 36, 117 B Ram Circle, Natchez, on charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Ferriday Police Department

Arrests — Wednesday

Tajare A. McCray, 101 Crescent Drive, Ferriday, on charges of resisting an officer, two count of aggravated assault, simple criminal damage to property, illegal carrying of weapons.