April 26, 1951 – May 30, 2021

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Frankie Lee Madison, 70, of Natchez, who departed this earthly life on May 30, 2021, in Jackson will be held on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at the Grove A.M.E. Cemetery in Natchez, MS, at 1 p.m. with Minister Hannah Davis officiating under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

Visitation services will be held on Friday, June 11, 2021, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez and on Saturday, June 12, from 12 p.m. until service time at the Grove A.M.E Cemetery.

Frankie was born on April 26, 1951, in Natchez, MS, to Lemuel Williams Jr. and Narcissa Madison Williams.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Orange Lee Williams; and one brother, Edward “Bob” Williams.

Frankie leaves to cherish and hold on to her beautiful memories, her children: Mary Williams, Oliver Williams Jr., Terry Williams, Peggy (Paul) Williams-Drake, Charles (Angela) Williams, Brad Williams, and two grandchildren she raised as her own children, Nitchelle Williams and Damion (Anissa) Williams; 11 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren; sisters: Rosie Mae Williams, Dorothy May, Alice Carter, Linda Williams, Hannah (Billy) Davis, Louise Trask, Marilyn (Marshall) Townsend, Mary (Randy) Ellis, Edna (Charles) Short, and a special sister, Gloria Carradine-Wallace; brothers: Lemuel Williams, Theodore (Shawanda) Williams, and Albert Williams; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Ms. Frankie Lee Madison was truly one of a kind, greatly loved, and will be sorely missed by everyone who was touched by her incredible light.

