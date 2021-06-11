Crime Reports: June 11, 2021

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Wednesday

Dietra Casandra Malone, 31, 2720 Itasca Drive, Natchez, on charge of illegal possession of a controlled substance. No bond set.

Terrace Orlando Bindon, 20, 1153 Martin Luther King Street, Natchez, on charge of illegal possession of a controlled substance. No bond set.

Arrests — Tuesday

D’Vonte Maquel Leonard, 26, 38 Purnell Street, Natchez, on charge of burglary: all but dwelling. No bond set.

Jamarr Gregory Zepherine, 19, 716 Church Lane, Waterproof, La., on charge of controlled substance violations/marijuana. Bond set at $750.00.

Arrests — Tuesday, June 1

Joseph Lee Platter, 57, 510 North Union Street, Natchez, on charges of two counts of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $302.50 on first count and $527.00 on second count.

Reports — Friday

False alarm on Veterans Memorial Highway.

Aggravated assault on George F. West Boulevard.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop at Red Carpet Inn.

Traffic stop on Highland Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on South Concord Avenue.

Traffic stop on Westwood Road/Sherwood Drive.

Reports — Thursday

Shots fired on Old Washington Road.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Property damage on Watts Avenue.

Traffic stop on Auburn Avenue.

Reckless driving on North Shields Lane.

False alarm on Dumas Drive.

Three traffic stops on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Homochitto Street.

Intelligence report on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Theft on West Steirs Lane.

Abandoned vehicle on Weir Court.

Traffic stop on Franklin Street.

Harassment on Bishop Street.

Traffic stop on Jefferson Street.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Disturbance on Miller Avenue.

Accident on St. Catherine Street.

Traffic stop on Canal Street.

Traffic stop on Maple Street.

Traffic stop on Clifton Avenue.

Two traffic stops on Madison Street.

Suspicious activity on McCabe Street.

Traffic stop on North Union Street.

Reports — Wednesday

Two intelligence reports on Devereux Drive.

Intelligence report on Oakwood Lane.

Intelligence report on St. Catherine Street.

Scam on Rollingwood Drive.

Animal cruelty on McNeely Road.

Breaking and entering on Washington Street.

Traffic stop on Wood Avenue.

Accident on South Martin Luther King Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Theft on Devereux Drive.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Morgantown Road.

Missing person on Broadway Street.

Traffic stop on Palestine Road.

False alarm on Morgantown Road.

Stolen vehicle on John R. Junkin Drive.

Unoccupied vehicle at Duncan Park.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Suspicious activity on Grand Soleil Boulevard.

Malicious mischief on Park Place.

Suspicious activity on George F. West Boulevard.

Property damage on Old Washington Road.

Adams County

Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Kenneth Lanaill Wheeler, 62, 116 Covington Road 43, Natchez, on charge of controlled substance: possession of paraphernalia. Held on $500.00 bond.

Dominique James Williams, 27, 3005 Lafitte Street, Natchez, on charge of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Released on $10,000 bond.

Jaquaviun Rashun Brown, 22, 613 Garden City Road, Roxie, on charges of motor vehicle: possession of marijuana and possession of a stolen firearm. Held without bond.

Arrests — Wednesday

Billy Ray Hunt, 61, 144 Morgan Fork Church Lane, Roxie, on charges of speeding on a state highway, no insurance, and DUI – refusal or inability to submit to DUI test. Released on $1,500 bond.

Reports — Friday

Intelligence report on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Reports — Wednesday

Stolen vehicle on Booker Road.

Juvenile problem on Fieldview Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Simple assault on Songbird Court.

Concordia Parish

Sheriff’s Office

Reports — Friday

Missing person on Ralphs Road

Medical call on N Magnolia Street

Reports — Thursday

Nuisance animals on Wildsville Road

Medical call on Stamply Street

Attempted break in on Concordia Avenue

Unwanted person on skipper drive

Unwanted person on Airport Road

Medical call on Carter street

Miscellaneous call on Willow Street

Simple rape on Louisiana 15

Medical call on US 84

Residence burglary on Ron Road

Medical call on 5th Street

Criminal damage to property on fisherman drive

Tree on power line on Louisiana 568

Miscellaneous call on Airport Road

Medical call on Doty Gardens circle