Juneteenth is for all of us

The word “other” — as a verb and not an adjective — is a philosophical term meaning to view or treat a person or group of people as different and alien to oneself. Whether you have heard of this word before or not, everyone is familiar with its meaning.

We are all guilty of categorizing “us” and “them” in various social settings.

When it comes to the Natchez community and its problem with dividing the Black community from the white, the “othering” has to stop.

Perhaps no one knew this better than the late Rev. Kevin Deason and his wife Caroline, who have dedicated a huge chunk of their ministry to bridging the gap between races in the community.

In 2018, Deason worked in conjunction with the Juneteenth Heritage and Culture Foundation and several sponsors to build this bridge with a unified Juneteenth festival spanning over multiple days. He died the following year with cancer, but his legacy continues.

“It is important for we as a society to come together and to recognize that we are all part of each other,” Deason told The Natchez Democrat in 2018. “I just want us all to come together, all races, all colors and all members of society to celebrate freedom.”

Juneteenth honors the emancipation of enslaved people across the south. We stand by Deason’s belief that all people should celebrate the joyous moment when America re-wrote a tragic history by freeing people who were enslaved.

While Juneteenth is considered to be one of the longest-running African American holidays, it is a holiday that all of us can get behind and celebrate together. There is an entire week planned with several events for all people, whether you are young, blessed with years, trying to stay fit or you want to chow down on some delicious food.

Like a domino effect, everything that happens to one group of people impacts all of mankind. Our history — white, Black, Hispanic or Asian — is shared.