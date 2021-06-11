Feb. 25, 1942 – June 7, 2021

NATCHEZ — Leroy Burt Matheny died peacefully at his residence in Richland, Mississippi on June 7, 2021. A graveside service will be held at the Natchez City Cemetery on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at 10 a.m. with Dr. Joan Gandy of First Presbyterian Church officiating.

Burial will follow under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Burt was born February 25, 1942, to Hilma and Reverend L.L. Matheny and enjoyed childhood and adolescence as a spirited “preacher’s child” with a penchant for mischief softened by his ever-present smile and quick wit. Burt graduated from Fayette High School having already captured the heart of his future bride Kathryn Lum Lehmann. Burt went on to earn bachelors and master’s degrees in Music Education while serving in the Band for the Mississippi National Guard.

After Burt and Kathy married, they lived briefly in Hollandale, MS before settling in Natchez, MS and enjoying 34 years together before Kathy’s death in 2001. As a trained musician and band director, Burt led and inspired junior high and high school band students at Gilmer McLaurin School and South Natchez High School before leaving education to work as a farmer with his father-in-law running Plains Plantation in Church Hill.

Burt was a talented musician, comfortable with many instruments and also possessing a strong bass voice. He shared these talents as a member of several groups throughout his life including a community ensemble that played live music for the Natchez Pilgrimage Tableau as well as an anchor of the church choir at First Presbyterian Church for numerous years where he was a faithful member, served as a Deacon, Elder and also taught an adult Sunday School class.

Burt was preceded in death by his parents, his beloved wife, Kathy, brother James Matheny, sisters Nancy Matheny Shattuck, Adalee Matheny Haden, sister-in-law Julia Matheny, brother-in-law Milton Haden and niece Millee Haden.

He is survived by his son James Lehmann Matheny and wife Anne, daughter Kathryn Matheny Nutter and husband Chris, grandsons Charles Lehmann Matheny and Charles Christopher Nutter, Jr., sister-in-law Helen Lehmann Stanley and husband Fred, niece Rachel Stanley Warren, nephews Mark Haden, Jacob Stanley and Ches Stanley and cousin Gaynell Ainsworth.

The family would like to extend special thanks to the caring staff at PlainView Assisted Living Richland, MS.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Presbyterian Church 400 State Street Natchez or to the local charity of your choice.

