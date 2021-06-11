Martin Francis White Jr.

Jan. 2, 1960 — March 11, 2020

A celebration of life service for Martin Francis “Marty” White Jr, will be at 10:30 a.m. on June 17, 2021, at Natchez City Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home. The Reverend Doctor Joan W. Gandy will officiate.

Marty died on March 11, 2020, at his home in Cumming, Georgia. Due to the pandemic, the service has been delayed.

Born with a friendly nature on January 2, 1960 in Selma, Alabama, he was the only son of Violet Coppola and Martin White, Sr. Marty never met a stranger, would find a way to strike up a conversation, and he genuinely cared about what the other person had to say. Always willing to listen and help, Marty had a truly sweet heart and soul.

His career varied from making eye glasses to graphic art, back in the day when everything wasn’t done for you by computer. He excelled at both, and one time complained that management always wanted him to be a supervisor, but he just wanted to do the job.

Even though he had serious health problems, he never wasted time bemoaning his fate. He was a fighter and just kept going with a positive attitude and his great sense of humor. A music lover, he was especially fond of blues and rock. He was an encyclopedia on the people and bands he liked over the years. His friends described him as a funny, insightful, and inspirational.

Marty was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents, Rose and Eugene Coppola and Mildred and Vernon Dawson.

Survivors include his two sons, Thomas Grant White of Des Moines, Iowa, and Marshall Henry White of Appleton, Wisconsin; two sisters, Sharon White Barnett (Jim) of Natchez, and Jeanie White Ray (Richard) of Dawsonville, Georgia; a niece, Lara Brown (George) of Natchez, and a nephew, Will Richardson (Jannica) of San Francisco, California; two great-nephews, Liam and Benny Richardson, and special friends Gordon, Roger, and Amanda.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to a charity of your choice.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.