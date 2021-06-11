MEADVILLE — A graveside service Mr. William Luther Ikerd Jr. will be on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at 11 a.m. in the Midway Cemetery of Meadville. Bishop Lee Miley and Pastor Larry Edwards will be officiating the services with Franklin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Teresa Miley and Megan Pedigo will also be singing.

Mr. William L. Ikerd, Jr., 83, of Meadville, passed from this life on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Merit Health Wesley in Hattiesburg, MS with his loving family by his side. He was born on July 10, 1937 in Roxie, MS to William Luther Ikerd, Sr. and Laura Seab Ikerd.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, reading, restoring tractors, and spending time with his grandchildren.

He was retired from Mississippi State Tax Commission as a tax auditor and served 34 years with the Army National Guard. He is a fallen hero as a Master Gunner, serving his country. He served in unit 1st Battalion 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team, headquartered in McComb, MS.

Preceding him in death were his parents, William Luther Ikerd, Sr. and Laura Seab Ikerd; sisters, Billy Jean Ikerd Hargett, Laurie Temple Ikerd Deanne, and Daron Temple.

Survivors are his wife of 61 years, Shirley Ikerd; daughters, Stephanie Holland (Garvin), Trina Welch (Bert); sister, Florence Townsend; brother, Howard Lamar Ikerd (Sandra); numerous cousins; grandchildren, Joshua Holland, Andy Welch, Adam Welch, Caleb Welch, Cole Welch; niece and nephews, Michele Ikerd, Joe Hargett, and Greg Hargett.

Pallbearers are Andy Welch, Caleb Welch, Cole Welch, Garvin Holland, Stuart Carter, Vance Holland, Bert Welch, Will Bryan.

Honorary Pallbearers are Clyde Conerly, Shannon Whatley, Adam Welch, Joshua Holland, Howard Seab.

The family requests memorials be made in his name to Blair E. Batson Hospital in Jackson, MS or to Praise Cathedral Church of God in Meadville.

