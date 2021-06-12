Myles-Rollins to wed

Published 6:26 pm Saturday, June 12, 2021

By Staff Reports

Ashley Renee Myles and Calvin Jontrell Rollins plan to marry on June 26 at the Natchez Community Center. (Submitted Photo)

Emily Jones and David Myles of Natchez announce the engagement of their daughter, Ashley Renee Myles, to Calvin Jontrell Rollins, son of Briggette Rollins of Natchez and Johnny Knight of Dallas

The bride-to-be is a graduate of Natchez High School.

She is the granddaughter of Johnette Myles, Robert Myles, Hawk Gains and the late Emma Gains, all of Natchez.

The groom is a graduate of Natchez High School.  He is employed by Coca Cola in Natchez.

He is the grandson of the late Doris Jean Rollins, Will Davis, Audrey Knight and Edward Knight, all of Natchez.

The wedding will be Saturday, June 26, at 4 p.m. at the Natchez Community Center.

A reception will follow at the Natchez Community Center.

