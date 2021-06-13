Carter Street broken at Vidalia Walmart entrance

Published 5:59 pm Sunday, June 13, 2021

By huntercloud

A section of the road damaged on Carter Street at the Vidala Walmart Entrance. Vidalia Police Department and Vidalia Fire Department are on scene. (Hunter Cloud The Natchez Democrat)

Authorities from the Vidalia Police Department and the Vidalia Fire Department are directing traffic around a patch of broken concrete on Carter Street Sunday afternoon.

The left westbound lane is shut down at the main entrance of Walmart, but traffic is moving steadily. Vidalia’s Street Department Supervisor Lee Staggs said Carter Street is the responsibility of the Highway Department.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation is aware of the current situation.

More information will be added to the story as it becomes available.

More News

Mayor: It’s important we remember history of Juneteenth celebration

Casey Ham wins 2021 Beau Pré Club Championship, atones for last year’s second-place finish

Junior golf clinic opening day full of excitement

Carter Street broken at Vidalia Walmart entrance

  • Email newsletter signup

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Polls

    Do you plan to celebrate Juneteenth in Natchez this year?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Email newsletter signup