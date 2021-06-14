Junior golf clinic opening day full of excitement

The opening day of the Norman Puckett Junior Golf Clinic was full of excitement for players and coaches. Khater Salomon drove up from New Orleans to teach juniors his concept of turn2blue.

Turn2blue is an instructional method to instruct kids to swing a golf club, tennis racket or baseball bat. In turn2blue, kids are taught how to turn their wrists to pair the front clubface painted green with the ground, and the back painted blue with the sky.

Adams County Christian School golfer Samuel Merriett said he has already played golf for about 6 months. He found out about the junior clinic from a friend and saw an opportunity to get better at the game.

“It’s been fun. I have learned a lot. I have learned some great tips from some great coaches,” Merriett said. “It is all about turning the wrists and hitting the ball square. It has helped a lot. It has made the swing simpler. I can notice a difference. I have a tendency to slice.”

Golfers start out by learning the steps of the swing, the balance you need and the grip required. Turn2blue also uses shorter clubs and tees set at knee height to teach the proper form before using a full-sized club.

“As soon as I got going, I started to learn very quickly,” Merriett said.

Salomon first started the technique at Tulane University and has taught it for more than 20 years. He said the enthusiasm shown by the juniors on the first day of the clinic is “wonderful and insane.”

The program requires little hands-on coaching and is self-correcting. This allows young golfers to pick up information and techniques that would take months or years to develop, he said.

The clinic starts with close to an hour of orientation, so kids are familiar with the movement and motion they need. Afterward, the kids are split up into teams. These teams compete for the best drives, the best accuracy, and the best distance. Competition is good for the kids, he said.

“They have accelerated with wanting to play and master their golf swings,” Salomon said. “The program is so simple they can gain the effectiveness of mastering their movement. They get into the competitiveness of the sport. They are able to describe what they have learned.”

Aidan Spillers was also taking part in the camp after the golf bug bit him this past year. He has played golf since he was about four. After playing golf his freshman year at ACCS, he dove headfirst into it.

On a typical day, he can play golf and hit on the range for about three hours. Some days he gets lucky and can play all day.

“This past year, I really started taking it seriously,” Spillers said. “They have helped out a good bit. What they are asking me to do is just little suggestions to improve my game.”