Crime Reports: June 15, 2021
Published 6:01 pm Tuesday, June 15, 2021
Natchez Police Department
Arrests — Monday
Richard Fleming, 54, 1011 Highland Oaks Drive, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. No bond set.
Forrest Taylor Foster, 34, 23 Bryan Road, Natchez, on charge of aggravated assault – domestic violence. No bond set.
Arrests — Sunday
Anthony Lavell Bradford, 32, 504 North Rankin Street, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $200.00.
Elijah Blake Moore, 19, 13-A Gregory Circle, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $350.00.
Rashad Rutland, 23, 608 Tenth Street, Ferriday, La., on charges of contempt of court: failure to appear and controlled substance: illegal possession. Bond set at $2,550 on contempt of court: failure to appear charge and no bond set on controlled substance: illegal possession charge.
Arrests — Saturday
Lyndon Baines Ivory, 23, 165 Cloverdale Drive, Natchez, on charges of simple assault – domestic violence, disorderly conduct – failure to comply with requests of officer, resisting or obstructing arrest, and weapons – possession of stolen firearm. Bond set at $750.00 each on simple assault – domestic violence, disorderly conduct – failure to comply with requests of officer, and resisting or obstructing arrest charges and $25,000 on weapons – possession of stolen firearm charge.
Arrests — Friday
David Michael Donohue, 49, 220 Pinehills Drive, Hattiesburg, on charges of possession of controlled substance and receiving stolen property. Bond set at $1,000 on possession of controlled substance charge and $50,000 on receiving stolen property charge.
Arrests — Tuesday, May 25
Jadarrius James McKnight, 21, 500 West Steirs Lane, Natchez, on charges of assault: simple assault on a police officer/teacher/fireman, controlled substance violations, resisting or obstructing arrest, weapons – felon carrying concealed weapon, and weapons – possession of a stolen firearm. Bond set at $750.00 on resisting or obstructing arrest charge. No bond set on any of the other charges.
Reports — Monday
Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.
Domestic disturbance on Gregory Circle.
Reports — Sunday
Juvenile problem on Watts Avenue.
Traffic stop at Lambuth’s Car Wash.
Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.
False alarm on North Shields Lane.
Intelligence report on Morgantown Road.
False alarm on Traceside Drive.
Three traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.
False alarm on Broadmoor Drive.
Traffic stop at Merit Health/Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.
Warrant/affidavit on Center Street.
Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.
Three traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Traffic stop on Palestine Road.
Threats on State Street.
Disturbance on Government Fleet Road.
Disturbance on Redd Loop Road.
Unwanted subject on Daisy Street.
Burglary on John R. Junkin Drive.
Loud noise/music on High Street/Martin Luther King Jr. Street.
Intelligence report on U.S. 61 South.
Traffic stop on South Concord Avenue.
Shots fired on Dumas Drive.
Harassment on Devereux Drive.
Accident on Pilgrim Boulevard.
Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.
Adams County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests — Monday
None.
Arrests — Sunday
None.
Reports — Monday
Domestic disturbance on Gregory Circle.
Reports — Sunday
Traffic stop on Bluebird Drive.
Intelligence report on Morgantown Road.
False alarm on Traceside Drive.
False alarm on Broadmoor Drive.
Warrant/affidavit on Center Street.
Threats on State Street.
Disturbance on Government Fleet Road.
Disturbance on Redd Loop Road.
Intelligence report on U.S. 61 South.
Concordia Parish
Sheriff’s Office
Arrests — Monday
Camelia Ann Wilson, 39, 142 Ralph Road, Vidalia, on charges of court sentence for forgery and possession of Schedule II drugs with two years documented suspension and two years probation.
Robin Ann Dunson, 43, 309 Green Acres, Vidalia, on charges of court sentence for possession of schedule I drug with 18 months documented suspension.
Arrests — Sunday
Tyriq Boxley, 18, 154 Calhoun Crossings, Ferriday, on charge of possession of a stolen firearm.
William Heckard III, 19, 1203 Pear Street, Vidalia, serving a court sentence.
Arrests — Saturday
Frances Marie Payne, 46, 174 Eddicton Circle, McCall Creek, on charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Arrests — Friday
Kyshaune O. McCullar, 19, 105 Miranda Drive, Clayton, on charges of possession of stolen things.
Reports — Tuesday
Miscellaneous on Ralphs Road
Simple battery on Lincoln Avenue
Medical call on Ferriday Place Boulevard
Reports — Monday
Disturbance on Pasternack Street
Disturbance on Florida Street
Unwanted on Smart Lane
Drug law violation on Concordia Park Drive
Theft on Kyle Road
Disturbance on Alabama Street
Alarms on US 84
Unwanted person on EE Wallace Boulevard
Auto accident on Louisiana 131
Reports — Sunday
Medical call on Eagle Road
Fighting at Super 8 Hotel
Criminal damage to property on US 84
Medical call on US 84
Disturbance on Nelson Street
Residence burglary on Robert Lewis Drive
Auto theft on Louisiana 15
Medical call on John Dale Drive
Miscellaneous call on Crestview Drive
Disturbance on Sage Road
Miscellaneous call on Weecoma Drive
Miscellaneous call on Lake St. John
Theft on Louisiana 568
Alarms on Fisherman Drive
Medical call on Myles Road
Medical call on US 84
Suspicious person on Pasternack Street
Miscellaneous call on US 84
Reports — Saturday
Alarms on Riverside Street
Auto accident on Government Fleet Road
Disturbance on Skipper Drive
Suspicious person on Melrose Avenue
Theft on Carter Street
Disturbance on Carter Street
Miscellaneous call on Cross Street
Theft on Cowan Street
Unwanted person on Stephens Road
Miscellaneous call on Doty Road
Theft on Garden Drive
Medical Call on Concordia Avenue
Reports — Friday
Fire on Cherry Street
Medical call on Traxler Road
Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 15
Medical call on BJ Road
Medical call on Louisiana 15
Fire on Louisiana 3196
Auto accident on US84
Juvenile problem on Rogers Lane
Medical call on Doty Gardens circle
Miscellaneous call on Island Road
Fight on Spruce Street
Unwanted person on Margaret Circle
Alarms on Washington Heights Road
Disturbance on Shady Acres Circle
Vidalia Police Department
Arrests — Saturday
Whitley A. Williams, 32, 200 Duck Street, Natchez, on charges of theft, possession of schedule I drugs with an intent to distribute.
Stephanie D. Woodford, 35, 601 Old Washington Road, Natchez, on charges of possession of schedule I drug with intent to distribute.
Justin J. Shepard, 36, 585 Concordia Park, Vidalia, on charges of theft, possession of schedule I drugs with intent to distribute. Bench warrant for failure to appear.
Arrests — Friday
Stormy A. McCarthy, 31, 198 Maxcel Road, Jonesville, two bench warrants for failure to appear.