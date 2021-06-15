Crime Reports: June 15, 2021

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Monday

Richard Fleming, 54, 1011 Highland Oaks Drive, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. No bond set.

Forrest Taylor Foster, 34, 23 Bryan Road, Natchez, on charge of aggravated assault – domestic violence. No bond set.

Arrests — Sunday

Anthony Lavell Bradford, 32, 504 North Rankin Street, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $200.00.

Elijah Blake Moore, 19, 13-A Gregory Circle, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $350.00.

Rashad Rutland, 23, 608 Tenth Street, Ferriday, La., on charges of contempt of court: failure to appear and controlled substance: illegal possession. Bond set at $2,550 on contempt of court: failure to appear charge and no bond set on controlled substance: illegal possession charge.

Arrests — Saturday

Lyndon Baines Ivory, 23, 165 Cloverdale Drive, Natchez, on charges of simple assault – domestic violence, disorderly conduct – failure to comply with requests of officer, resisting or obstructing arrest, and weapons – possession of stolen firearm. Bond set at $750.00 each on simple assault – domestic violence, disorderly conduct – failure to comply with requests of officer, and resisting or obstructing arrest charges and $25,000 on weapons – possession of stolen firearm charge.

Arrests — Friday

David Michael Donohue, 49, 220 Pinehills Drive, Hattiesburg, on charges of possession of controlled substance and receiving stolen property. Bond set at $1,000 on possession of controlled substance charge and $50,000 on receiving stolen property charge.

Arrests — Tuesday, May 25

Jadarrius James McKnight, 21, 500 West Steirs Lane, Natchez, on charges of assault: simple assault on a police officer/teacher/fireman, controlled substance violations, resisting or obstructing arrest, weapons – felon carrying concealed weapon, and weapons – possession of a stolen firearm. Bond set at $750.00 on resisting or obstructing arrest charge. No bond set on any of the other charges.

Reports — Monday

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

Domestic disturbance on Gregory Circle.

Reports — Sunday

Juvenile problem on Watts Avenue.

Traffic stop at Lambuth’s Car Wash.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

False alarm on North Shields Lane.

Intelligence report on Morgantown Road.

False alarm on Traceside Drive.

Three traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.

False alarm on Broadmoor Drive.

Traffic stop at Merit Health/Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

Warrant/affidavit on Center Street.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Three traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Palestine Road.

Threats on State Street.

Disturbance on Government Fleet Road.

Disturbance on Redd Loop Road.

Unwanted subject on Daisy Street.

Burglary on John R. Junkin Drive.

Loud noise/music on High Street/Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Intelligence report on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on South Concord Avenue.

Shots fired on Dumas Drive.

Harassment on Devereux Drive.

Accident on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Monday

None.

Arrests — Sunday

None.

Reports — Monday

Domestic disturbance on Gregory Circle.

Reports — Sunday

Traffic stop on Bluebird Drive.

Intelligence report on Morgantown Road.

False alarm on Traceside Drive.

False alarm on Broadmoor Drive.

Warrant/affidavit on Center Street.

Threats on State Street.

Disturbance on Government Fleet Road.

Disturbance on Redd Loop Road.

Intelligence report on U.S. 61 South.

Concordia Parish

Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Monday

Camelia Ann Wilson, 39, 142 Ralph Road, Vidalia, on charges of court sentence for forgery and possession of Schedule II drugs with two years documented suspension and two years probation.

Robin Ann Dunson, 43, 309 Green Acres, Vidalia, on charges of court sentence for possession of schedule I drug with 18 months documented suspension.

Arrests — Sunday

Tyriq Boxley, 18, 154 Calhoun Crossings, Ferriday, on charge of possession of a stolen firearm.

William Heckard III, 19, 1203 Pear Street, Vidalia, serving a court sentence.

Arrests — Saturday

Frances Marie Payne, 46, 174 Eddicton Circle, McCall Creek, on charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Arrests — Friday

Kyshaune O. McCullar, 19, 105 Miranda Drive, Clayton, on charges of possession of stolen things.

Reports — Tuesday

Miscellaneous on Ralphs Road

Simple battery on Lincoln Avenue

Medical call on Ferriday Place Boulevard

Reports — Monday

Disturbance on Pasternack Street

Disturbance on Florida Street

Unwanted on Smart Lane

Drug law violation on Concordia Park Drive

Theft on Kyle Road

Disturbance on Alabama Street

Alarms on US 84

Unwanted person on EE Wallace Boulevard

Auto accident on Louisiana 131

Reports — Sunday

Medical call on Eagle Road

Fighting at Super 8 Hotel

Criminal damage to property on US 84

Medical call on US 84

Disturbance on Nelson Street

Residence burglary on Robert Lewis Drive

Auto theft on Louisiana 15

Medical call on John Dale Drive

Miscellaneous call on Crestview Drive

Disturbance on Sage Road

Miscellaneous call on Weecoma Drive

Miscellaneous call on Lake St. John

Theft on Louisiana 568

Alarms on Fisherman Drive

Medical call on Myles Road

Medical call on US 84

Suspicious person on Pasternack Street

Miscellaneous call on US 84

Reports — Saturday

Alarms on Riverside Street

Auto accident on Government Fleet Road

Disturbance on Skipper Drive

Suspicious person on Melrose Avenue

Theft on Carter Street

Disturbance on Carter Street

Miscellaneous call on Cross Street

Theft on Cowan Street

Unwanted person on Stephens Road

Miscellaneous call on Doty Road

Theft on Garden Drive

Medical Call on Concordia Avenue

Reports — Friday

Fire on Cherry Street

Medical call on Traxler Road

Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 15

Medical call on BJ Road

Medical call on Louisiana 15

Fire on Louisiana 3196

Auto accident on US84

Juvenile problem on Rogers Lane

Medical call on Doty Gardens circle

Miscellaneous call on Island Road

Fight on Spruce Street

Unwanted person on Margaret Circle

Alarms on Washington Heights Road

Disturbance on Shady Acres Circle

Vidalia Police Department

Arrests — Saturday

Whitley A. Williams, 32, 200 Duck Street, Natchez, on charges of theft, possession of schedule I drugs with an intent to distribute.

Stephanie D. Woodford, 35, 601 Old Washington Road, Natchez, on charges of possession of schedule I drug with intent to distribute.

Justin J. Shepard, 36, 585 Concordia Park, Vidalia, on charges of theft, possession of schedule I drugs with intent to distribute. Bench warrant for failure to appear.

Arrests — Friday

Stormy A. McCarthy, 31, 198 Maxcel Road, Jonesville, two bench warrants for failure to appear.