It takes a thief!

To the editor:

I’m Pastor James E. Lee, Adams County coroner. As I write this article, I’m very saddened and appalled for what has recently happened to me and my wife.

We were recently robbed. Our home was broken into and the person at large invaded our home.

I don’t really use this word, but I hate a thief.

This past Friday, someone went into our home and stole $3,500 worth of merchandise and a jug of coins being saved for one of our grandkids’ sixth birthday.

I cannot list all of the items stolen in this article but over the years, we have been broken into 12 to 15 times.

Three years ago, a group of people stole a 5,000-10,000 watts generator from the carport. We have had chain saws, weed eaters, power drills, lawn mowers and accessories, air conditioners and money stolen from our home.

I basically prayed about it, asked God to bless them without involving the police.

Well, my wife and I are older and both of us can use handguns very well. Of course, you know the last thing we want to do is hurt someone, but we won’t let someone hurt us.

However, “I hate a thief” more than anything in this world. We both are public servants and we give to everyone that asked. We are not rich. We work hard, but we refuse to let this continue.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office has an idea concerning this thief, but this person came into our bedroom, our personal space from a hard day’s work. This makes me very angry.

If you have any information regarding this burglary, please contact the Adams County Sheriff’s Office. I would rather pay you for your information leading to a conviction than someone walking away unpunished.

We don’t want your name, just your information. Contact the sheriff at 601-442-2752.

Exodus 20:15 says, “Thou shalt not steal.”

God bless you!

James Lee

Adams County coroner