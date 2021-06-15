To the editor:

I applaud Mr. Lee Ford and the Natchez Branch of the NAACP for taking a stand for the removal of statue in Memorial Park.

This statue, which should offend all loyal Americans, represents a dark, unpleasant period in our nation’s history. Since slavery was one of the central injustices of this dark, horrific period, many feel statues like this are only offensive to Blacks. This is far from the truth!

The song, “Memories” states that what is too painful to remember, we simply choose to forget. This painful, horrific period is etched in the minds of many.

Not only were Black citizens dehumanized and disregarded, many Whites were negatively impacted by this period too.

Therefore, today we in America should promote unity not separatism.

Emma Rose Jackson

Natchez