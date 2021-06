JONESVILLE, La. — Funeral services for Gloria Mae Ellis of Jonesville, La., will be held Saturday, June 19, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Saint Mary Baptist Church at 609 Pollard Ave., Jonesville La., 71343, under the direction of Gayden Funeral Home of Jena, La.

Visitation will be held Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the church.