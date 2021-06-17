Sept. 15, 1937 – June 11, 2021

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Mildred B. Jones, 88, of Natchez, who died Friday, June 11, 2021 in Vidalia were held Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Greenleaf Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Elbert Aikins officiating.

Burial followed in the church cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation was held on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, from 5 p.m. – 6 p.m. at West Gate Funeral Home.

Mildred was born September 15, 1937, the daughter of Ellis Braxton and Hannah Oquinn Braxton. She graduated from Brumfield High School in 1951 and received her Bachelor of Science Degree in Elementary Education from Alcorn State University. Mrs. Jones retired from Jefferson County Elementary School in 1988 after serving 34 years. After retirement, she served as a substitute teacher in the Adams County Public School System for 11 years. She was a member of Greenleaf Baptist Church in Fayette where she served faithfully as a member of the choir, Willing Workers Club, and Mother’s Board.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Bennie Jones, Sr., brothers; James E. Braxton and Milton W. Braxton and a sister, Velma L. Watts.

She leaves to cherish her memories with undying love are: one son Bennie Jones, Jr. and wife Tommie; five grandchildren, great grandchildren; one brother, Lamar A. Braxton; three sisters, Virginia Robinson, Juanita Jenkins, and Wilhelmenia Braxton; special nephew (like a son) Kenneth Ray Walker; godson Courtney Walker, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

