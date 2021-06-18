Crime Reports: June 18, 2021

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Thursday

Dementric McKnight, 21, 35 Brenham Ave., on a charge of attempted murder. No bond set.

Arrests — Wednesday

Michael Turner, 64, 611 Martin Luther King Drive, on a charge of contempt by default in payment. Fined $180.

Arrests — Tuesday

Margie Annette Bethley, 49, 19 Enterprise Road, Roxie, on charges of false identification and shoplifting. No bond set.

Rickey Buteau, 36, 161 Cypremort St., on a charge of a controlled substance violation. No bond set.

Marquez Hurst, 32, 499 St. Peter St., on a controlled substance violation. No bond set.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Friday

Michael Bacon, 33, 4807 Linden Drive, on charges of controlled substance violations, receiving stolen property and illegally carrying a concealed weapon. Bond set at $100,000.

Audreyanna Glenn, 23, 24 Cottage Farm Road, on a charge of sexual battery. Bond set at $250,000.

Devonte Leonard, 26, 4056 Spencer St., on a charge of burglary. Bond set at $25,000.

Jadarrius McKnight, 21, 303-A Dumas Drive, on a charge of possession of a stolen firearm and illegally carrying a concealed weapon. Bond set at $50,000.

Kadarious Rose, 23, 102 King Circle, on a charge of illegally carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a stolen firearm. Released on a bond of $50,000.

Arrests — Thursday

Jessica Aldridge, 34, 134 Mount Carmel Drive, on a charge of contempt of court. No bond set.

Stephanie Banks, 35, 338 West Stiers Lane, on a charge of false information. Released on a bond of $500.

Jerome Galmore, 45, 4 Major Blvd., on a charge of possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle. No bond set.

Reports — Thursday

False alarm on U.S. 61 South.

Reckless driving on Black Bear Road.

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

False alarm on Club Drive.

False alarm on Morgantown Road.

Harassment on State Street.

Traffic stop on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Watts Avenue.

Theft on State Street.

False alarm on Eastmoor Drive.

False alarm on Pond Meadow Road.

Accident on Artman Road.

Fraud on State Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Theft on Lower Woodville Road.

False alarm on Cloverdale Road.

Reckless driving on Cavasback Court.

Traffic stop on Old Washington Road.

Juvenile problem on Sandpiper Road.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Denzel Washington, 19, 104 Georgia Avenue, Ferriday, on charges of armed robbery with a gun.

Gregory L. Wigginton, 52, 253 Magoun road, Monterey, on six warrants for outside agencies.

Reports — Friday

Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 565

Alarm on US 84

Auto accident on Myers Street

Reports — Thursday

Accident with Injury on Carter Street

Medical call on Louisiana 907

Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 15

Suspicious person on Louisiana 425

Medical call on Spruce Street

Suspicious person on Ames Road

Forced entry on Lemon Street

Juvenile problem on US 84

Nuisance animals on Green Acres Road

Medical call on Ralphs Road

Medical call on Kyle Road

Officer needs assistance on E.E. Wallace (Ayden Grocery)

Auto accident on Canal Street

Loud music on Hammett Addition Circle

Disturbance on Townsend Lane

Bench Warrant on Magoun Road

Disturbance on Ralphs Road

Alarms on Garden Drive