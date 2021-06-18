Fathers are sports, life coaches

“Everything I do is because of you, to keep you safe with me. That’s my job you see,” Conway Twitty

Father’s day and sports share a special bond. For some people they spend the day out on the lake fishing, others watch baseball and some go out and play a round of golf with their dad.

Father’s day is a day where we thank our dads for teaching us how to hit a baseball, how to take a fish off a hook and how to change a flat tire. I have been fortunate to celebrate many father’s days with my dad by fishing, golfing and watching Arkansas or Mississippi State play baseball.

When I observe fathers and sons interacting through sports, especially at a young age, I often think of the song “Watching You” by Rodney Adkins. Kids are their dad’s little buckaroos, and they want to grow up to be like their dad.

Seeing area kids play coach pitch with their dad brought so many vivid memories of my own dad coaching me. It also reminded me of the time he took the skin off my left middle finger because I was “crowding the plate.” After the bleeding stopped, I forgave him, and just this week we joked about it.

Fathers are more than coaches in sports. They are a coach in life too. If I have a question about my car, hunting, fishing and God, I call my dad. I am so thankful I have the ability to talk to my dad.

On father’s day, I like to listen to the song “That’s my job” by Conway Twitty. If there was an award for songs making me cry, this one takes the cake. It sums up the relationship between a son and his father and reflects the changes, as you grow older.

Every time I hear Twitty sing that song I think of everything my dad has done for me. All of the nights he spent on light design and marketing to provide for my siblings and I. Each sport I cover or moment in the woods would not be possible with out him first introducing me to them.

I make my living with words and photos. This week I asked myself, how could I come up with a column to say I love you?

You see that’s my job, that’s what I do. Love you Dad.

What are your memories with your dad? Are they based around sports? Let me know at hunter.cloud@natchezdemocrat.com

HUNTER CLOUD is a reporter for The Natchez Democrat.