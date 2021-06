March 25 1949 – June 16, 2021

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Henry James Fleming, 72, of Natchez, who died June 16, 2021, will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Macedonia Baptist Church with Rev. Clifford Marvel officiating.

Burial will follow at Natchez National Cemetery under the direction of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services.

Visitation will be on Sunday from 4 to 6 p.m. at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel.