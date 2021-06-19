Natchez dentist killed in tractor accident

NATCHEZ — A Natchez dentist was killed this morning when the tractor he was riding on rolled down a hill and on top of him.

Adams County Coroner James Lee said at about 11:30 a.m., Dr. Craig Bradford, a pediatric dentist who has practiced for many years in Natchez, was cutting brush on a farm on Foster Mound Road.

“It appears he was on the side of a hill and the very large tractor rolled over. He was not able to get out of it,” Lee said. “I am sure he died instantly.”

Lee said he has known Bradford for many years and that he was a friend.

“He always greeted you with a smile. He was a very nice man, a very God-fearing man. This one hit me personally,” he said.