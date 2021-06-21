James Pace

Jan. 12, 1941 – June 20, 2021

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for James “Doyle” Pace, 80, of Natchez who died Sunday June 20, 2021, in Natchez will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

Burial will follow under the direction of Laird funeral Home.

He was born January 12, 1941 in Tallula, La., the son of Sebastian Suttles Pace and Thelma Ezell Pace.

Mr. Doyle was a simple man who we loved and will dearly miss.

Mr. Pace was preceded in death by his parents, and sister Sue Russ.

Survivors include his children, Rebecca Nelson, Deborah Wheat, James Doyle Pace, Jr., and Suttles Pace; 9 grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and brothers Wayne Pace and Mike Pace.

