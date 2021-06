Oct. 10, 1957 – June 15, 2021

JONESVILLE — A celebration of life for Sonja Jean DeVille, 63, of Jonesville, La., will be held at Youngs Funeral Home in Jonesville on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at 2 p.m. with Bro. David Jacks officiating under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home – Jonesville.