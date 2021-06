Crime reports: Wednesday, June 23, 2021

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Sunday

Tyler Allen Boyd, 30, 1101 Westwood Road, Natchez, on charge of violation of municipal criminal ordinances: shooting inside city limits. No bond set.

Arrests — Saturday

Wayne Roosevelt Havard, 61, 103 Fisk Avenue, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct: failure to comply. No bond set.

Arrests — Friday

Oriana Jonell Brown, 23, 100 Cottage Drive, Natchez, on charge of motor vehicle: possession of marijuana (1-30 grams) while operating a motor vehicle. No bond set.

Vernon Leo Thornburg, 61, 135 Tubman Circle, Natchez, on charge of trespass – failure to leave public place of business upon request. Bond set at $750.00.

Reports — Monday

Traffic stop on Jeff Davis Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop at Get-N-Go.

Traffic stop at Parkway Baptist Church.

Traffic stop at Merit Health Natchez.

Traffic stop on Homochitto Street.

Reports — Sunday

Shots fired on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Shots fired on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on High Street.

Accident on South Shields Lane.

Two traffic stops on East Franklin Street.

Threats on North Shields Lane.

Traffic stop on Melrose Avenue.

Accident on Holly Drive.

Juvenile problem on State Street.

Simple assault on Oakland Drive.

Hit and run on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

No arrests

Reports — Sunday

Shots fired on Roosevelt Drive.

Intelligence report on Lee Parker Road.

Disturbance on Rand Road.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Monday

Kevin Todd Hamburg, 29, 26356 Louisiana 15, Ferriday, on charges of sexual battery.

David C. McCurdy, 39, 263 Cowan Street, Vidalia, on charges of simple battery, simple criminal damage to property.

Arrests — Sunday

Devante O. Scott, 28, 203 Carolina Avenue, Ferriday, warrant for other agency.

Lakeitha Cherell Banks, 36, 14437 US 84, Jonesville, on charges of aggravated 2nd degree battery of dating partner.

Arrests — Saturday

Ronnie Glenn Collier, 35, 10238 US 84, Ferriday, bench warrant for failure to pay, two warrants for another agency.

Arrests — Friday

Rashad Michael Treadway, 20, Alexandria, on charges of resisting an officer, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, warrant for other agency.

Steven E. Egloff, 49, 366 Audubon Acres, Vidalia, on charges of vehicle burglary, attempted auto theft.

Reports — Monday

Auto accident on US 84

Criminal damage to property on Margaret Circle

Miscellaneous call on Earl Davis Road

Criminal damage to property on Sycamore Street

Disturbance on Lincoln Avenue

Medical call on Deer park levee

Theft on Carter Street

Welfare check on Louisiana 15

Medical call on Carter Street

Fire on Louisiana 129

Medical call on Roy Kemp Road

Miscellaneous call on Island Road

Disturbance on Lynn Haven Drive

Disturbance on Doyle Road

Alarms on Logan Sewell Road

Medical call on Boggy Bayou Road

Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 565

Disturbance on Louisiana 129

Alarms on Margaret Circle

Medical call on Louisiana 568

Alarms on Louisiana 568

Medical call on Margaret Circle

Miscellaneous call on Bayou Drive

Reports — Sunday

Theft on US 84

Aggravated Assault on US 84

Disturbance on US 84

Medical call on Bayou Drive

Medical call on Concordia Avenue

Nuisance animals on Vidalia Drive

Unwanted person on US 84

Alarms on US 84

Disturbance on US 61

Medical call on Louisiana 921

Unwanted person on Drumgoole Street

Criminal damage to property on Lincoln Avenue

Disturbance on Minorca Road

Unwanted person on Sycamore Street

Medical call on Silver Street

Disturbance on Belle Grove Circle

Disturbance on Apple Street

Medical call on Doty Gardens Circle

Miscellaneous call on Walnut Street

Unwanted person on US 84

Medical call on Grayson Road

Alarms on Eagle Road

Nuisance animals on Louisiana 15

Miscellaneous call on Carter Street

Fight on Louisiana 15

Reports — Saturday

Medical call on US 84

Disturbance on Louisiana Avenue

Disturbance on Cowan Street

Loose horses on Fisherman Drive

Disturbance on Carter Street

Disturbance on 5th Street

Unwanted person on Ron Road

Alarms on Louisiana 131

Fight on Crestview Drive

Unwanted person on US 84

Alarms on Concordia Park Drive

Auto accident on Boudark Road

Alarms on Louisiana 569

Unwanted person on Brent Lane

Stranded boater on Louisiana 910

Medical call on US 84

Disturbance on US 84

Unwanted person on N Grove Drive

Cow in road on Jackson Cranfield Road

Medical call on Burl Roberts Road

Theft on Bingham Street

Suspicious person on Ralphs Road

Disturbance on Main Street

Alarms on Ron Road

Disturbance on Lloyd Street

Fight on 6th Street

Medical call on Doty Gardens Circle

Auto Accident on Virginia Avenue

Drug law violation on 1st street

Miscellaneous call on Cowan Street

Reports — Friday

Loose Horses on Fisherman Drive

Miscellaneous call on US 84

Theft on Grape Street

Unwanted items on Louisiana 566

Cruelty to a Horse on Florida Avenue

Medical call on Larto Bridge Road

Alarms on Ron Road

Miscellaneous call on Carter Street

Alarms on King Timahoe Drive

Theft on Carter Street

Miscellaneous call on Airport Road

Theft on Deseret Drive

Alarms on Deacon Wailes Road

Suspicious person on Carter Street

Loud Music on Stephens Road

Vidalia Police Department

Arrests — Saturday

Ryan T Kiwison, 21, 1641 Azalea Street, Vidalia, on charges of disturbing the peace, public drunkenness.