Crooked Letter to host free Production Assistant training

NATCHEZ — Crooked Letter Picture Company is hosting free Production Assistant training for those interested in careers in Mississippi’s film industry.

This event will take place from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 26, in “the stage area” at Crooked Letter Picture Company, 101 High Street, in Natchez.

All participants must be registered to attend, according to the company’s social media.

Accommodations will be available at Magnolia Bluffs Casino Hotel at 645 S. Canal St. for $98 per night, June 25 and 26, using the group code “Crooked Letter.”

Items on the agenda for this free training include:

Set etiquette 101

Basics skills needed to work as an on-set production assistant

How a film set works from first in to last out

Understanding the various daily on set documents and paperwork

Deep dive into movie lingo

Q&A with accomplished First Assistant Director and producer Cleta Ellington and production assistant Jared Jackson

Ellington, a Mississippi native, has worked with Church Hill filmmakers Tate Taylor and John Norris on the Natchez-filmed “Ma,” “Breaking News in Yuba County,” and “Get on Up,” as well as the television shows “Friday Night Lights,” “Grace and Frankie,” and “Filthy Rich.”

Ellington told other media, “Our goals are to give current production assistants a refresher course post-pandemic as filming gets up and running again in Mississippi as well as train future production assistants for what to expect their first day on a set. We want to make their film set experience less intimidating and prepare them to engage and fulfill the expected duties that come with this position.”

To register for the free training, visit eventbrite.com/o/crooked-letter-picture-company.