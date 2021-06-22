Storm prepared for first 7v7 action of 2021

FERRIDAY — Delta Charter School’s varsity football team will embark on its first 7-on-7 games of the summer this week when it travels to Rayville High School with competition mostly from schools in higher classifications in the Louisiana High School Athletic Association.

“It’s us, Rayville, Bastrop, Carroll and Cedar Creek,” Delta Charter head coach Blake Wheeler said. “This will be our first one.”

Rayville High School is in Class 2A. Bastrop High School is in Class 4A. Carroll High School is in Class 3A. Cedar Creek School is the only team in the same classification as the Storm — Class 1A.

As for any possible future 7-on-7 games, Wheeler said, “We talked to AC (Adams County Christian School), but we haven’t put anything in stone yet.”

Wheeler said playing in these types of games helps his team get a general idea as to who will be playing at what positions come the regular season, which doesn’t start until early September.

“They get a chance to take on players head to head. Positioning is the big thing,” Wheeler said. “The competition is a big deal, too. The teams we’re playing, they have some good players.”

As to how 7-on-7 games improve the players’ game and their knowledge of football, Wheeler said, “Just getting out there playing. We’ll work with our scheme. The more we play, the better we’ll be come the fall. We have a lot of young players. The competition we’re playing, it’ll really help them.”

Wheeler said his team emphasized hitting the weight room as well as agility drills during summer workouts.

“It’s been weight room-heavy this summer. One-on-one drills as far as strength and conditioning. A big emphasis on weightlifting,” Wheeler said.

When asked how a coach can get an indicator of how the team will do during the summer, Wheeler said it depends on how many kids show up and who wants to be there.

“Whose heart is in it. The kids that show up on a consistent basis are those you can count on in the fall. Be there for your teammates,” Wheeler said.