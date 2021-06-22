Vidalia Jewelry store sells jigs, crank baits, plastics

VIDALIA — Eddie Reynolds and his wife Teressa Reynolds sell more than just diamonds or gold in Reynolds Jewelry Store on Carter Street in Vidalia. They also sell fishing tackle, knives, guns and U-Hauls.

Eddie Reynolds said he started selling fishing lures in his jewelry store about five or six years ago because he likes to fish. He said business is seasonal and impacted by the river levels in Natchez.

“I enjoy fishing,” Reynolds said. “I thought I would sell baits in here because I like to fish. Some of the other businesses do that here like Armstrong Tire used to. It is unusual because we are a jewelry store.”

His favorite place to fish in the Miss-Lou region is Deer Park, about 10 miles south of Vidalia, where he and his wife have a fishing camp. He said a lot of his free time is spent fishing with his grand kids.

Jewelry repair keeps the business busy, but so do the other services they offer on the side. The store offers U-Haul rentals, knives, and guns when they have them. They have an Federal Firearms license, Reynolds said.

“You can do that kind of stuff in a small town,” Reynolds said. “In a big city, you will see more individualized businesses. In a rural community, you have to diversify to survive.”

“Our main source of income is jewelry repair. Everything else is extra to provide services to the community.” Teressa Reynolds said.

Eddie said he stays busy with the jewelry side of the business. He is not able to make custom lures or jigs for people. He said when he had time, he made his own custom jigs for crappie fishing.

“It takes time,” Reynolds said. “You use a jig tie tool, you cast the heads, you take feathers or material, wind it and tie to the jig. You paint the jig head. When I did it, I enjoyed it.”